مصارع بريطاني محترف ينشر فيديو لاقتحامات المسجد الأقصى متسائلا "هل ستفرض عقوبات على إسرائيل؟"

نشر محمد موكاييف المقاتل البريطاني المحترف في رياضة الفنون القتالية المختلطة مقطع فيديو لاقتحامات المسجد الأقصى، ولاقى المقطع تفاعلا كبيرا على مواقع التواصل.

وأظهر المقطع إطلاق قنابل الغاز والرصاص الحي من قبل جنود الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باتجاه المصلين العزل في المسجد أول أمس الجمعة.

Are we gonna see sanctions against Israel? pic.twitter.com/eA0Qs69Rua — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) April 15, 2022

وعلق موكاييف في تغريدة له على الفيديو قائلا "هل ستفرض عقوبات على إسرائيل؟"، في إشارة إلى العقوبات التي فرضت على روسيا بسبب حربها الحالية ضد أوكرانيا.

وتفاعل عدد كبير من متابعي موكاييف مع التغريدة، والذين عبروا عن غضبهم من ازدواج معايير تعامل الغرب مع الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية مقارنة بموقفها الحالي من روسيا.

When the world order is just and not hypocritical.. see sanctions against the Israeli occupation.! pic.twitter.com/ubVXZQZidU — عيد ربيع آل شيخون. 🇪🇬🇸🇦🇵🇸. (@EidRabieunusual) April 15, 2022

واتهم آخرون دول الغرب بـ"العنصرية"، مشيرين إلى أن الفلسطينيين لا يمتلكون العيون الزرقاء حتى يتخذ المجتمع الدولي قرارات حاسمة لحمايتهم من الاحتلال.

وفي السياق، طالب مغردون المنظمات الدولية ووسائل الإعلام الأجنبية إلى جانب قادة بعض الدول بضرورة التحرك لوقف تلك الاعتداءات على الفلسطينيين العزل.

They won’t talk because Palestine is not Ukraine or any western country https://t.co/ueE4tbZSwX — ❤🕊🇳🇬 (@raji_mahmoud) April 16, 2022

No, they are not blue eyed, blond haired European.

Their lives does not matter.#فلسطين https://t.co/Gp0FIQcefr — پری (@pari_cious) April 16, 2022

I mean @jaketapper went interview that puppet zelensky on the @TheLeadCNN i doubt this below would receive any coverage the #DoubleStandards are real #Hypocrites

and thank God for @AlJazeera for a balanced media coverage https://t.co/3aKuD3upeh — Viwe Pobana (@Viwe_Pobana) April 16, 2022

Hypocrites World! May Russia delete Ukraine from existence and any other European country trying to point finger against it. https://t.co/MqWsn4bCUM — Broken Indigenous (@donsnupy) April 16, 2022