قضايا رياضية

مصارع بريطاني محترف ينشر فيديو لاقتحامات المسجد الأقصى متسائلا "هل ستفرض عقوبات على إسرائيل؟"

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Mokaev vs Durden
موكاييف بعد الفوز بأحد النزالات (رويترز)
17/4/2022-|آخر تحديث: 17/4/202212:41 PM (مكة المكرمة)

نشر محمد موكاييف المقاتل البريطاني المحترف في رياضة الفنون القتالية المختلطة مقطع فيديو لاقتحامات المسجد الأقصى، ولاقى المقطع تفاعلا كبيرا على مواقع التواصل.

وأظهر المقطع إطلاق قنابل الغاز والرصاص الحي من قبل جنود الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باتجاه المصلين العزل في المسجد أول أمس الجمعة.

وعلق موكاييف في تغريدة له على الفيديو قائلا "هل ستفرض عقوبات على إسرائيل؟"، في إشارة إلى العقوبات التي فرضت على روسيا بسبب حربها الحالية ضد أوكرانيا.

وتفاعل عدد كبير من متابعي موكاييف مع التغريدة، والذين عبروا عن غضبهم من ازدواج معايير تعامل الغرب مع الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية مقارنة بموقفها الحالي من روسيا.

واتهم آخرون دول الغرب بـ"العنصرية"، مشيرين إلى أن الفلسطينيين لا يمتلكون العيون الزرقاء حتى يتخذ المجتمع الدولي قرارات حاسمة لحمايتهم من الاحتلال.

وفي السياق، طالب مغردون المنظمات الدولية ووسائل الإعلام الأجنبية إلى جانب قادة بعض الدول بضرورة التحرك لوقف تلك الاعتداءات على الفلسطينيين العزل.

 

المصدر : وكالة سند