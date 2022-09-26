كرة قدم

شاهد- هدف "العام" بطريقة أكروباتية بالدوري الكندي وفيفا يتفاعل مع ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش

أجمل هدف
تابلا يحتفل بهدفه الأكروباتي الرائع (مواقع التواصل)
26/9/2022

سجل اللاعب بالو تابلا هدفا عالميا بطريقة أكروباتية لصالح فريقه أتلتيكو أوتاوا في الدوري الكندي لكرة القدم، أمس الأحد، وذلك بعد أقل من أسبوع على هدف زميله أولي باسيت، الذي سجل هدفا مباغتا من ركلة ركنية مباشرة بطريقة مميزة، وانتشر بشكل واسع على المنصات.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للدوري الكندي على موقع تويتر، أمس الأحد، مقطع فيديو للهدف الذي سجله الكندي تابلا بتسديدة أكروباتية مذهلة من خارج منطقة الجزاء، منح بها هدف التقدم لفريقه في الدقيقة 4 من عمر اللقاء.

واستقبل تابلا كرة عرضية من أحد زملائه في الفريق على حدود منطقة جزاء الفريق الخصم كافالري، بتسديدها بلمسة واحدة مباشرة -على الطائر- بمقصية خلفية ساقطة خلف حارس المرمى سكنت الشباك.

وكتب الدوري الكندي عن جمال الهدف: "لحظة من السحر الخالص، من شاهد هذا الهدف المذهل؟"، وتغنى به في تغريدة أخرى قائلا عنه "ربما يكون هدف العام".

وأعاد حساب قناة "بي تي سبورت" الرياضية نشر فيديو الهدف على موقع تويتر، مشيرا إلى أنه سيكون من أهداف الدوري الكندي التي ستنافس على جائزة "بوشكاش" لأفضل هدف في العام، التي يقدمها من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" (FIFA).

وتجاوب الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" -عبر حسابه الرسمي على تويتر- بالتغريد بفيديو الهدف والإشادة به، ردا على مطالبات ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش التي يمنحها لأفضل هدف في العام.

وتفاعل مدونون مع الهدف، إذ أيّد بعضهم ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش، في حين وصفه آخرون بأنه "هدف العام" في كندا.

يذكر أن اللقاء انتهى بفوز أتلتيكو أوتاوا على مضيفه بنتيجة 3-1.

 

 

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند