شاهد- هدف "العام" بطريقة أكروباتية بالدوري الكندي وفيفا يتفاعل مع ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش

سجل اللاعب بالو تابلا هدفا عالميا بطريقة أكروباتية لصالح فريقه أتلتيكو أوتاوا في الدوري الكندي لكرة القدم، أمس الأحد، وذلك بعد أقل من أسبوع على هدف زميله أولي باسيت، الذي سجل هدفا مباغتا من ركلة ركنية مباشرة بطريقة مميزة، وانتشر بشكل واسع على المنصات.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للدوري الكندي على موقع تويتر، أمس الأحد، مقطع فيديو للهدف الذي سجله الكندي تابلا بتسديدة أكروباتية مذهلة من خارج منطقة الجزاء، منح بها هدف التقدم لفريقه في الدقيقة 4 من عمر اللقاء.

GOLAZO 🌶 Hello soccer world. This is @CPLsoccer (not #MLS) In this league, we have a saying#CANPL. BANGERS. ONLY. Here's the latest, by Ballou Tabla of @AtletiOttawa Cheers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7gZXJCSZ1n — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) September 24, 2022

واستقبل تابلا كرة عرضية من أحد زملائه في الفريق على حدود منطقة جزاء الفريق الخصم كافالري، بتسديدها بلمسة واحدة مباشرة -على الطائر- بمقصية خلفية ساقطة خلف حارس المرمى سكنت الشباك.

وكتب الدوري الكندي عن جمال الهدف: "لحظة من السحر الخالص، من شاهد هذا الهدف المذهل؟"، وتغنى به في تغريدة أخرى قائلا عنه "ربما يكون هدف العام".

BALLOU TABLA ARE YOU KIDDING ME? What a goal from the @atletiOttawa attacker to open the scoring, possibly the goal of the year 🚲#CanPL | 📺 @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/R0zx1JdOWo — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) September 24, 2022

وأعاد حساب قناة "بي تي سبورت" الرياضية نشر فيديو الهدف على موقع تويتر، مشيرا إلى أنه سيكون من أهداف الدوري الكندي التي ستنافس على جائزة "بوشكاش" لأفضل هدف في العام، التي يقدمها من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" (FIFA).

وتجاوب الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم "فيفا" -عبر حسابه الرسمي على تويتر- بالتغريد بفيديو الهدف والإشادة به، ردا على مطالبات ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش التي يمنحها لأفضل هدف في العام.

We haven’t done one of these 🧵 for a while. Could any of these be #Puskas contenders 🤔 1⃣ Ballou Tabla of @atletiOttawa 🇨🇦 🗣️“Are you kidding me? The audacity.”pic.twitter.com/ce1Tn9ATpQ — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 26, 2022

وتفاعل مدونون مع الهدف، إذ أيّد بعضهم ترشيحه لجائزة بوشكاش، في حين وصفه آخرون بأنه "هدف العام" في كندا.

يذكر أن اللقاء انتهى بفوز أتلتيكو أوتاوا على مضيفه بنتيجة 3-1.

A moment of pure magic 🪄🪄 Who else has just been watching this stunning goal from @atletiOttawa’s Ballou Tabla on repeat since last night? 🔵🔴 📺: @onesoccer pic.twitter.com/R0zx1JdOWo — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) September 25, 2022

OH MY WORD 😂😂😂 Ballou Tabla with a Puskás Award contender in the CPL! He had no right to do this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pGYCwdwR8D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 25, 2022

Who would have guessed the most “boring” team in the #CanPL would be the first team to make the playoffs?!? The goal of the year by Ballou and a massive win by @atletiOttawa! https://t.co/VHqj3RVauH — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) September 24, 2022

It's our local team! This goal ought to be a contender for the Puskás award. https://t.co/41Ao8H2zQH — paul (@pg_quips) September 25, 2022

This has to be the greatest goal of the entire week or perhaps for the whole entire #CanPL 2022 season. #MLS https://t.co/x7Bql9gATl — mlsrwriters (@mlsrwriters) September 24, 2022