نال مقطع فيديو لجماهير فريق أيرلندي مشارك بدوري المؤتمر الأوروبي لكرة القدم وهي تهتف ساخرة من الملكة البريطانية الراحلة إليزابيث الثانية؛ رواجا واسعا عبر المنصات، حيث شاهده نحو 10 ملايين شخص، في حين أدان النادي والاتحاد الأيرلندي هذه الهتافات.

وتم تصوير مقطع الفيديو للجماهير في أثناء مباراة فريق شامروك روفرز الأيرلندي ضد يورغوردين السويدي ضمن منافسات دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي، والتي أقيمت مساء أول أمس الخميس وانتهت بالتعادل السلبي.

وخلال اللقاء، هتف عدد من جمهور فريق شامروك ضد الملكة، حيث ارتفعت أصواتهم بهتاف "ليزي في الصندوق"، سخرية من وفاة الملكة البريطانية إليزابيث الثانية.

وحظي الفيديو بتفاعل واهتمام واسع من قِبل مستخدمي المنصات الأيرلندية، حيث شارك أغلبهم في السخرية من الملكة ضمن حملة واسعة على المنصات.

وتفاعل المغردون ضمن عدة وسوم، حيث شارك المتابعون مقاطع وتعليقات ساخرة، واحتفوا بوفاة الملكة.

ويرجع ذلك إلى خلافات بين الأيرلنديين وبريطانيا، حيث امتدت الحروب بينهم لعقود، وشهدت أيرلندا العديد من أعمال العنف من قبل الجيش البريطاني، وهو ما ألقى بظلاله على المنصات الأيرلندية بعد وفاة الملكة.

من جانبه رفض نادي شامروك روفرز الهتافات واعتبرها غير مقبولة ومخالفة للقيم التي يمثلها النادي، وأكد أن من يثبت تورطهم في هذا السلوك سيتم محاسبتهم ومنعهم من دخول المباريات، كما أدان الاتحاد الأيرلندي هذا السلوك.

Yeah Black Twitter, these memes and tweets are disrespectful. Why can't we show the decorum of *checks notes* an entire stadium of people gleefully chanting LIZZY'S IN A BOX https://t.co/eqtvVOARHR

The hate for everything British runs deep in Irish republicans. https://t.co/Ms3Hq67BH4

How on Earth can we have a positive working relationship with the Republic of Ireland when Irish nationals behave like this @PresidentIRL? https://t.co/PSxULTfvEQ

— Thomas Evans ♿ 🇺🇦 ❤ #GodSaveTheKing (@ThomasEvansAdur) September 8, 2022