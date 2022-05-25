مانشستر يونايتد "قمامة".. خطأ في قناة بريطانية يثير الغضب على مواقع التواصل

وقعت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية "بي بي سي" (BBC) في خطأ فادح ظهر على شاشتها، تسبب في حرج كبير لها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مما دفع القناة للاعتذار رسميا لاحقا عن الخطأ.

وظهرت -أثناء البث المباشر للقناة- عبارة "مانشستر يونايتد قمامة" في الشريط الإخباري المتحرك أسفل الشاشة، مما أثار جدلا كبيرا وتساؤلات بين إعلاميين وناشطين بريطانيين على منصات التواصل.

ونشر المذيع البريطاني سكوت براين -عبر حسابه الشخصي على موقع تويتر- مقطع فيديو للحظة التي ظهرت فيها العبارة المسيئة للفريق الإنجليزي، متسائلا باستغراب "ما الذي يحدث مع شريط أخبار بي بي سي؟".

وعاد براين لينشر مقطع الاعتذار الرسمي من "بي بي سي" الذي ظهرت فيه إحدى المذيعات في القناة وهي تقول إن "المتدرب كان يتعلم كيفية كتابة النصوص على شريط الفيديو ونشره عن طريق الخطأ على قناة بي بي سي الإخبارية".

وعبّر نشطاء عن رفضهم لمثل هذه الأخطاء على شاشة كبيرة لها وزنها مثل "بي بي سي"، في حين رأى آخرون أن الاعتذار ينمّ عن مهنية القناة وتداركها للخطأ الذي حدث.

في المقابل، لم يصدر أي بيان رسمي من مانشستر يونايتد حول الواقعة حتى هذه اللحظة.

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised. They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Apology by BBC News after a trainee, learning how to put text on the ticker (the headlines that run along the bottom of the screen) accidentally published the words "Manchester United are rubbish" live on the broadcast… Fair and accurate reporting, imo.pic.twitter.com/LzVAWt2lCT — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) May 24, 2022

Earlier today, the BBC News ticker displayed the words “Manchester United are rubbish.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yZKyOXrBHn — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 24, 2022

Amazing – the BBC explaining why the news ticker contained the text "Manchester United are rubbish". https://t.co/i9TpsXiJrT — dan barker (@danbarker) May 24, 2022