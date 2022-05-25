كرة قدم

مانشستر يونايتد "قمامة".. خطأ في قناة بريطانية يثير الغضب على مواقع التواصل

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League
"بي بي سي" قدمت اعتذارا رسميا لجماهير مانشستر يونايتد (غيتي)
25/5/2022

وقعت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية "بي بي سي" (BBC) في خطأ فادح ظهر على شاشتها، تسبب في حرج كبير لها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مما دفع القناة للاعتذار رسميا لاحقا عن الخطأ.

وظهرت -أثناء البث المباشر للقناة- عبارة "مانشستر يونايتد قمامة" في الشريط الإخباري المتحرك أسفل الشاشة، مما أثار جدلا كبيرا وتساؤلات بين إعلاميين وناشطين بريطانيين على منصات التواصل.

ونشر المذيع البريطاني سكوت براين -عبر حسابه الشخصي على موقع تويتر- مقطع فيديو للحظة التي ظهرت فيها العبارة المسيئة للفريق الإنجليزي، متسائلا باستغراب "ما الذي يحدث مع شريط أخبار بي بي سي؟".

وعاد براين لينشر مقطع الاعتذار الرسمي من "بي بي سي" الذي ظهرت فيه إحدى المذيعات في القناة وهي تقول إن "المتدرب كان يتعلم كيفية كتابة النصوص على شريط الفيديو ونشره عن طريق الخطأ على قناة بي بي سي الإخبارية".

وعبّر نشطاء عن رفضهم لمثل هذه الأخطاء على شاشة كبيرة لها وزنها مثل "بي بي سي"، في حين رأى آخرون أن الاعتذار ينمّ عن مهنية القناة وتداركها للخطأ الذي حدث.

في المقابل، لم يصدر أي بيان رسمي من مانشستر يونايتد حول الواقعة حتى هذه اللحظة.

 

 

