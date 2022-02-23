بالفيديو- بسبب تصرف صادم وغير رياضي.. استبعاد الألماني زفيريف من بطولة "أكابولكو" المكسيكية للتنس

استبعِد نجم التنس الألماني ألكسندر زفيريف من منافسات الفردي في بطولة "أكابولكو" المكسيكية اليوم الأربعاء بعد نوبة غضب انتابته عقب خسارته في منافسات الزوجي.

وقام زفيريف الفائز بالميدالية الذهبية في أولمبياد طوكيو بضرب المقعد الخاص بحكم المباراة بمضربه عدة مرات، بينما كان الحكم جالسا على المقعد، وذلك عقب هزيمته مع شريكه البرازيلي مارسيلو ميلو أمام البريطاني ليود غلاسبول والفنلندي هاري هيليوفارا.

وفي وقت سابق من المباراة، أعرب زفيريف عن غضبه بشأن قرار احتسبه الحكم.

وتعاملت الرابطة العالمية للاعبي التنس المحترفين بشكل فوري مع تصرف زفيريف، وقررت استبعاد المصنف الثالث عالميا والبالغ عمره 24 عاما من البطولة بسبب "السلوك غير الرياضي".

وفاز زفيريف بلقب النسخة الماضية من البطولة المكسيكية، وتغلب في الدور الأول للنسخة الحالية على الأميركي جنسن بروكسبي، وكان يستعد لملاقاة مواطنه بيتر جويوفيتسك في الدور الثاني، لكن الأخير تأهل لربع نهائي البطولة مباشرة عقب استبعاد زفيريف.

وشهدت منصات التواصل انتقادات حادة للمصنف الثالث عالميا، وطالبوا بضرورة معاقبته وإيقافه لفترة طويلة بسبب التصرف الذي اعتبروه غير رياضي.

وعلقت الصحفية سيوبان كينا -في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر- "لم أر أبدا شيئا مثل تصرف زفيريف في بطولة المكسيك المفتوحة. سعيدة لأنه استبعِد من البطولة، وأنتظر لمعرفة ما إذا كان هناك أي إجراء آخر من اتحاد لاعبي التنس المحترفين أو الاتحاد الألماني".

وعلق الصحفي المتخصص بالتنس ماريو ريفيتي -في تغريدة أخرى- "لا أنوي الجدال مع مشجعي التنس الجدد، فلكل منهم تصوره الخاص للرياضة في تجربته".

واستدرك قائلا "لكن تصرف زفيريف بشع وغير مقبول، آمل أن يكون لديهم قرارات ويكون هناك عقوبة.. إذا قام شخص آخر بذلك، فسيوقف".

