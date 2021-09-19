دشن عشرات الناشطين بالعديد من دول العالم -أمس السبت- حملة ضغط واسعة ضد شركة الملابس والأدوات الرياضية "بوما"، للضغط عليها من أجل وقف رعايتها للاتحاد الإسرائيلي لكرة القدم.

وغرد الناشطون على وسم " BoycottPuma# " بمقاطع مصورة للمظاهرات المنددة برعاية شركة "بوما" (PUMA) لاتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي في العديد من الدول، مثل إنجلترا وألمانيا وأيرلندا وإيطاليا والنرويج وفرنسا وغيرها.

Great support today in Manchester calling on the world to #boycottpuma until they end their sponsorship of Apartheid Israel's football association pic.twitter.com/XHySlNgmoN — MANPalestine Action (@ManPalestine) September 18, 2021

ورفع المشاركون الأعلام الفلسطينية ولافتات تدعو لمقاطعة شركة الألعاب الرياضية، واصفين إياها بالشركة الداعمة لدولة "الأبرتهايد".

Our London #BoycottPuma protest still going strong with 40 minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/GDlecOBAnO — PSC (@PSCupdates) September 18, 2021

كما اقتحم المتظاهرون بمدينة مانشستر الإنجليزية مقرا إداريا خاصا بـ"بوما" ليعبروا عن رفضهم حق الرعاية المقدم لإسرائيل.

RIGHT NOW: #BoycottPuma Palestinian supporters in Manchester responded to the call for International Action against Puma’s sponsorship of the Apartheid Israeli Football Association, by occupying the downstairs of the Manchester (Canada House) offices of Puma. pic.twitter.com/x9BPlXly7Z — ManchesterPSC (@ManchesterPSC) September 17, 2021

وكانت الحملة الفلسطينية للمقاطعة الأكاديمية والثقافية لإسرائيل قد بثت مقطعا مصورا بمشاركة العديد من الرياضيين من فلسطين وحول العالم يدعون لمقاطعة بوما لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي بما يُمثل دعم لدولة "الأبرتهايد" وخططها ضد الفلسطينيين، وفق وصف المتظاهرين.

We're still at it! Sweden for #BoycottPuma Day of Action, from Gothenburg to Malmö to Borås.@Puma sponsors the Israel Football Assoc, which governs & advocates for teams in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land. We're not #PumaFam.https://t.co/3hbP9Rhqgr pic.twitter.com/s78eaafsZY — PACBI (@PACBI) September 19, 2021

Well done to @Belfast_IPSC for their action today to #BoycottPuma while it supports apartheid Israel's oppression of the Palestinian people! 🇵🇸✊🏿#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/c7boeVWet6 — IPSC (@ipsc48) September 18, 2021

We've now moved to outside @JDSports in #Brighton city centre.

Hundreds of leaflets taken by shoppers ~ learning why it's time for #Puma to stop being complicit in Israeli apartheid. #BoycottPuma pic.twitter.com/pFEhCU4Dff — Brighton PSC (@BrightonPSC) September 18, 2021

The people of Ireland continue their unlimited support & activism for Palestine… Pro-Palestine activists in Ireland held a vigil to call on Puma to end its sponsorship of the Apartheid Israeli Football Association.#BoycottPuma pic.twitter.com/TnoQnusH4b — PALESTINE SUNBIRD 🇵🇸 (@SBPal_Eng) September 18, 2021

From Lyon to Aix-en-Provence to Saint-Denis to Saint-Etienne, groups in France urge @Puma to end support for Israeli apartheid. Around the world, groups join the #BoycottPuma Global Day of Action supporting the call from 200+ Palestinian teams. #PumaFamhttps://t.co/3hbP9QZORR pic.twitter.com/zRctIPlgrr — PACBI (@PACBI) September 18, 2021