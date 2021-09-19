انتقل الى المحتوى
حملة ضغط عالمية لمقاطعة بوما بسبب رعايتها الاتحاد الإسرائيلي لكرة القدم

جانب من المظاهرة الحافلة ضد بوما أمام مقر الشركة في لندن (الأناضول)
جانب من المظاهرة الحافلة ضد بوما أمام مقر الشركة في لندن (الأناضول)
19/9/2021-|آخر تحديث: 19/9/202111:07 PM (مكة المكرمة)

دشن عشرات الناشطين بالعديد من دول العالم -أمس السبت- حملة ضغط واسعة ضد شركة الملابس والأدوات الرياضية "بوما"، للضغط عليها من أجل وقف رعايتها للاتحاد الإسرائيلي لكرة القدم.

وغرد الناشطون على وسم " BoycottPuma# " بمقاطع مصورة للمظاهرات المنددة برعاية شركة "بوما" (PUMA) لاتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي في العديد من الدول، مثل إنجلترا وألمانيا وأيرلندا وإيطاليا والنرويج وفرنسا وغيرها.

ورفع المشاركون الأعلام الفلسطينية ولافتات تدعو لمقاطعة شركة الألعاب الرياضية، واصفين إياها بالشركة الداعمة لدولة "الأبرتهايد".

كما اقتحم المتظاهرون بمدينة مانشستر الإنجليزية مقرا إداريا خاصا بـ"بوما" ليعبروا عن رفضهم حق الرعاية المقدم لإسرائيل.

وكانت الحملة الفلسطينية للمقاطعة الأكاديمية والثقافية لإسرائيل قد بثت مقطعا مصورا بمشاركة العديد من الرياضيين من فلسطين وحول العالم يدعون لمقاطعة بوما لرعايتها اتحاد كرة القدم الإسرائيلي بما يُمثل دعم لدولة "الأبرتهايد" وخططها ضد الفلسطينيين، وفق وصف المتظاهرين.

 

المصدر : وكالة سند

