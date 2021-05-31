الدوري الإيطالي يعلن جوائز الأفضل ورونالدو يتصدر القائمة

أعلن الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم قائمة أفضل لاعب في كل مركز لموسم 2020-2021.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للكالتشيو على موقع تويتر، اليوم الاثنين، صورا للاعبين الحاصلين على جائزة الأفضل هذا الموسم.

Best striker: @Cristiano! 🔝 29 goals that prove his impressive instinct: always in the right place at the right time! https://t.co/WktdAiign0#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/SZppSD9k4F — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 31, 2021

وتصدر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم يوفنتوس الإيطالي قائمة الأفضل، باختياره أفضل لاعب مهاجم في الكالتشيو، بعدما حقق لقب هداف الدوري برصيد 29 هدفا.

أما في مركز حراسة المرمى، ففاز الإيطالي جانوليغي دوناروما بجائزة أفضل حارس في الدوري الإيطالي هذا الموسم، حيث خرج 14 مرة بشباك نظيفة مع نادي إي سي ميلان.

🌟MVP 2020/2021🌟 Best midfielder: Nicolò Barella! 🔝 All-round pressing, accurate passes and a perfect combination of quality and quantity: what a season! https://t.co/qj5S2ceIjE#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/UML2vOF8ZJ — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 31, 2021

وحقق لاعب إنتر ميلان الإيطالي نيكولو باريلا جائزة أفضل لاعب خط وسط في الكالتشيو، في حين اقتنص لاعب أتالانتا كريستيان روميرو جائزة أفضل مدافع في البطولة المحلية.

Best defender: Cristian Romero ! 🔝 Unbeatable in one-to-one confrontation, quick on recoveries and smart at anticipating the opponent's plays: an outstanding season!https://t.co/HSG11BbPof#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/e82RrQjMxu — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 31, 2021

وحصل نجم فيورنتينا الواعد دوشان فلاهوفيتش (21 عاما) على جائزة أفضل لاعب تحت 23 عامًا في الدوري الايطالي.