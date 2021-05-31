البث الحي
الدوري الإيطالي يعلن جوائز الأفضل ورونالدو يتصدر القائمة

رونالدو فاز بلقب هداف الدوري الإيطالي (رويترز)
31/5/2021

أعلن الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم قائمة أفضل لاعب في كل مركز لموسم 2020-2021.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للكالتشيو على موقع تويتر، اليوم الاثنين، صورا للاعبين الحاصلين على جائزة الأفضل هذا الموسم.

وتصدر النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو مهاجم يوفنتوس الإيطالي قائمة الأفضل، باختياره أفضل لاعب مهاجم في الكالتشيو، بعدما حقق لقب هداف الدوري برصيد 29 هدفا.

أما في مركز حراسة المرمى، ففاز الإيطالي جانوليغي دوناروما بجائزة أفضل حارس في الدوري الإيطالي هذا الموسم، حيث خرج 14 مرة بشباك نظيفة مع نادي إي سي ميلان.

وحقق لاعب إنتر ميلان الإيطالي نيكولو باريلا جائزة أفضل لاعب خط وسط في الكالتشيو، في حين اقتنص لاعب أتالانتا كريستيان روميرو جائزة أفضل مدافع في البطولة المحلية.

وحصل نجم فيورنتينا الواعد دوشان فلاهوفيتش (21 عاما) على جائزة أفضل لاعب تحت 23 عامًا في الدوري الايطالي.

المصدر : وكالة سند
