هالاند يبهر الجماهير بدقته العالية في التصويب على المرمى
استعرض الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم مهارات نجم نادي بروسيا دورتموند المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند في تسديد الكرات بطريقة مميزة وفي الزاوية نفسها من المرمى، خلال أحد التدريبات مع فريقه.
ونشر الحساب الرسمي للبونديسليغا على موقع تويتر مقطع فيديو يظهر هالاند وهو يثبت 3 كرات فوق بعضها، ثم يسدد واحدة تلو الأخرى نحو الهدف وفي المكان نفسه، لينجح في التسديدات الثلاث، معبرا عن دهشته مما فعله.
He does not miss…@ErlingHaaland is ridiculous! 😳 pic.twitter.com/1xspqH6VvA
— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 14, 2021
وحصد الفيديو أكثر من 1.5 مليون مشاهدة بعد نشره بأقل من ساعتين، وتفاعل معه عدد كبير من المتابعين، وحظي بأكثر من 10 آلاف إعجاب ومئات التعليقات.
ومن أكثر ما أثار فضول الجماهير الآلية التي ثبت بها الكرات الثلاث فوق بعضها كما ظهر في الفيديو، وتساءل بعضهم عما إذا كانت حقيقية أم فيها خدعة بصرية.
