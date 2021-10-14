استعرض الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم مهارات نجم نادي بروسيا دورتموند المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند في تسديد الكرات بطريقة مميزة وفي الزاوية نفسها من المرمى، خلال أحد التدريبات مع فريقه.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للبونديسليغا على موقع تويتر مقطع فيديو يظهر هالاند وهو يثبت 3 كرات فوق بعضها، ثم يسدد واحدة تلو الأخرى نحو الهدف وفي المكان نفسه، لينجح في التسديدات الثلاث، معبرا عن دهشته مما فعله.

وحصد الفيديو أكثر من 1.5 مليون مشاهدة بعد نشره بأقل من ساعتين، وتفاعل معه عدد كبير من المتابعين، وحظي بأكثر من 10 آلاف إعجاب ومئات التعليقات.

ومن أكثر ما أثار فضول الجماهير الآلية التي ثبت بها الكرات الثلاث فوق بعضها كما ظهر في الفيديو، وتساءل بعضهم عما إذا كانت حقيقية أم فيها خدعة بصرية.

Forget about hitting the target.

He should be asked about the technique which he applied while arranging them balls 🤯 https://t.co/o0mvvORd8R — Shubham Singh (@gunnner_singh) October 14, 2021

وأبدى مغردون إعجابهم بالمهارات الكبيرة التي يتمتع بها هالاند والتسديدات القوية والدقيقة التي يتمتع بها وتظهر في مشاركاته مع بروسيا دورتموند في مختلف البطولات.

Has to be fake, I do not believe the middle ball wouldn’t move an inch with the force of him hitting the first https://t.co/fI9PMxXH13 — O’Connell (@BenjiiLDN) October 14, 2021

surely thats fake right ? how did he not move the 2nd ball while shooting the 3rd one , that ain possible bruh https://t.co/zOXhrCQbWV — Kashyaap. (@ka66yap) October 14, 2021

Reminds me of that Beckham Pepsi beach commercial https://t.co/5tP89aQYtp — Still Flogging Spuds (@TynoMaz) October 14, 2021