هالاند يبهر الجماهير بدقته العالية في التصويب على المرمى

World Cup Qualifiers Europe - Group G - Montenegro v Norway
هالاند يتمتع بمهارات عالية (رويترز)
14/10/2021

استعرض الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم مهارات نجم نادي بروسيا دورتموند المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند في تسديد الكرات بطريقة مميزة وفي الزاوية نفسها من المرمى، خلال أحد التدريبات مع فريقه.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للبونديسليغا على موقع تويتر مقطع فيديو يظهر هالاند وهو يثبت 3 كرات فوق بعضها، ثم يسدد واحدة تلو الأخرى نحو الهدف وفي المكان نفسه، لينجح في التسديدات الثلاث، معبرا عن دهشته مما فعله.

وحصد الفيديو أكثر من 1.5 مليون مشاهدة بعد نشره بأقل من ساعتين، وتفاعل معه عدد كبير من المتابعين، وحظي بأكثر من 10 آلاف إعجاب ومئات التعليقات.

ومن أكثر ما أثار فضول الجماهير الآلية التي ثبت بها الكرات الثلاث فوق بعضها كما ظهر في الفيديو، وتساءل بعضهم عما إذا كانت حقيقية أم فيها خدعة بصرية.

وأبدى مغردون إعجابهم بالمهارات الكبيرة التي يتمتع بها هالاند والتسديدات القوية والدقيقة التي يتمتع بها وتظهر في مشاركاته مع بروسيا دورتموند في مختلف البطولات.

 

المصدر : وكالة سند
