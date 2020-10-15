أفضل 11 لاعبا في التاريخ.. اختيارات المرشحين لفريق الأحلام تثير دهشة الجماهير

تبادل كيليان مبابي وكريستيانو رونالدو لحظات خاصة من الثناء والإعجاب المتبادل مساء أمس الأحد، في مباراة دوري الأمم الأوروبية بين فرنسا والبرتغال، وتذكرا اللقاء الأول بينهما عام 2012 في فالديبيباس.
بدأت "فرانس فوتبول" (France Football) قبل أسابيع باختيار فريق الأحلام، الذي سيتشكل من أفضل 11 لاعبا في تاريخ كرة القدم، حسب التصويت الذي سيحصل عليه اللاعبون المرشحون، والذي سيتم الإعلان عن نتائجه في ديسمبر/كانون الأول المقبل.
وأعلنت المجلة على صفحتها الرسمية عبر موقع تويتر، الاثنين الماضي، عن قائمة المرشحين الجدد في مركز خط الوسط (الدفاعي والهجومي) لدخول تشكيلة فريق الأحلام.
⌛ Be ready for the #BOdreamteam !
📰 https://t.co/ZcEpuYHNdI pic.twitter.com/DxqZFCVqsM
— France Football (@francefootball) October 5, 2020
وكانت المجلة بدأت في طرح التصويت منذ 5 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الحالي باختيار الأفضل في مركز حراسة المرمى، والظهير الأيمن، وقلب الدفاع، والظهير الأيسر، على أن يستكمل التصويت على أسماء خط الهجوم في 19 أكتوبر/تشرين أول.
We sum up all the nominees reveal of today ! #BOdreamteam
Next steps :
12th of October : 20 defensive midfields and 20 offensive midfields
19th of October : 10 right forwards, 10 centre forwards and 10 left forwards
Stay tuned ! pic.twitter.com/hjZ7FFlDD2
— France Football (@francefootball) October 5, 2020
وأحدث التصويت تفاعلا واسعا بين المغردين، الذين عبروا عن دهشتهم من استثناء بعض اللاعبين أو عدم وجودهم في القائمة المرشحة للمراكز التي تم طرحها حتى اللحظة، مثل اللاعب الإنجليزي فرانك لامبارد، ولاعب الوسط الويلزي بول سكولز، والظهير الأيمن البرازيلي دانييل ألافيس، والحارس التشيكي بيتر تشيك.
All the midfields nominees ! #BOdreamteam
Nest step : 19th of October
➡️ 10 right forwards, 10 centre forwards and 10 left forwards pic.twitter.com/MClWUr5xNe
— France Football (@francefootball) October 12, 2020
كما أحدثت بعض الأسماء التي وضعتها المجلة جدلا كبيرا بوجودها، مثل لاعب ارتكاز برشلونة سيرجيو بوسكيتس، واستثناء أسماء أخرى تستحق مثل الألماني توني كروس، والكرواتي لوكا مودريتش، من وجهة نظر الجماهير.
Wait 5 years and ask again. Scholes will make it, has improved every year since retiring https://t.co/FSzu0BFmYg
— Worlds gone mad (@baker148) October 13, 2020
No Keane or Scholes but Gerrard is in? He's a legend no doubt but that is laughable https://t.co/guYfs68t4W
— Ben Holmes (@benholmes19mufc) October 13, 2020
Could I ask @francefootball what's the criteria that they put this list of nominates?! https://t.co/KFfwudsHHn
— Mazin Marwan (@mazinms8) October 5, 2020
Alves? Kahn? Cech? Figueroa? Piqué? Puyol? https://t.co/cYKTZnJmj8
— Darío Pérez-Mancebo Fdez. (@DarioPMF21) October 5, 2020
How come busquets is in the list and
Toni Kroos – World Champion , 4 time UCL winner
Modric , 4time UCL, Golden Ball , Bqllon d'Or Winner
Isn't there in this list???@ToniKroos @lukamodric10
Unfair. https://t.co/GNxMPBkTV0
— SoNu³⁴ (@LUV_ImRaina) October 13, 2020
Steven Gerrard won the Champions League with a team that included Vladimir Šmicer & Djimi Traoré.
Let that sink in https://t.co/H01UaHmwDz
— Matt Ganfield (@MattGanfield) October 14, 2020
ستيفن جيرارد متواجد ومُرشح في تشكيلة افضل الاعبين بالتاريخ على مر العصور 😍❤️ https://t.co/9oS0Cxjwrn
— سامي بنّ فيصل (@SamiBnFaisal) October 14, 2020
So many players missing 🧐🧐🧐 https://t.co/UWeHpaIvcz
— D (@ThatBoyDarryl) October 13, 2020
How is Dani Alves not on the RB list but Marcelo is on the LB list😭 https://t.co/1WaI733U5Q
— Majestic (@MajesticMessi1) October 5, 2020