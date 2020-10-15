أفضل 11 لاعبا في التاريخ.. اختيارات المرشحين لفريق الأحلام تثير دهشة الجماهير

بدأت "فرانس فوتبول" (France Football) قبل أسابيع باختيار فريق الأحلام، الذي سيتشكل من أفضل 11 لاعبا في تاريخ كرة القدم، حسب التصويت الذي سيحصل عليه اللاعبون المرشحون، والذي سيتم الإعلان عن نتائجه في ديسمبر/كانون الأول المقبل.

وأعلنت المجلة على صفحتها الرسمية عبر موقع تويتر، الاثنين الماضي، عن قائمة المرشحين الجدد في مركز خط الوسط (الدفاعي والهجومي) لدخول تشكيلة فريق الأحلام.

وكانت المجلة بدأت في طرح التصويت منذ 5 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الحالي باختيار الأفضل في مركز حراسة المرمى، والظهير الأيمن، وقلب الدفاع، والظهير الأيسر، على أن يستكمل التصويت على أسماء خط الهجوم في 19 أكتوبر/تشرين أول.

We sum up all the nominees reveal of today ! #BOdreamteam Next steps :

12th of October : 20 defensive midfields and 20 offensive midfields

19th of October : 10 right forwards, 10 centre forwards and 10 left forwards Stay tuned ! pic.twitter.com/hjZ7FFlDD2 — France Football (@francefootball) October 5, 2020

وأحدث التصويت تفاعلا واسعا بين المغردين، الذين عبروا عن دهشتهم من استثناء بعض اللاعبين أو عدم وجودهم في القائمة المرشحة للمراكز التي تم طرحها حتى اللحظة، مثل اللاعب الإنجليزي فرانك لامبارد، ولاعب الوسط الويلزي بول سكولز، والظهير الأيمن البرازيلي دانييل ألافيس، والحارس التشيكي بيتر تشيك.

All the midfields nominees ! #BOdreamteam Nest step : 19th of October

➡️ 10 right forwards, 10 centre forwards and 10 left forwards pic.twitter.com/MClWUr5xNe — France Football (@francefootball) October 12, 2020

كما أحدثت بعض الأسماء التي وضعتها المجلة جدلا كبيرا بوجودها، مثل لاعب ارتكاز برشلونة سيرجيو بوسكيتس، واستثناء أسماء أخرى تستحق مثل الألماني توني كروس، والكرواتي لوكا مودريتش، من وجهة نظر الجماهير.

Wait 5 years and ask again. Scholes will make it, has improved every year since retiring https://t.co/FSzu0BFmYg — Worlds gone mad (@baker148) October 13, 2020

No Keane or Scholes but Gerrard is in? He's a legend no doubt but that is laughable https://t.co/guYfs68t4W — Ben Holmes (@benholmes19mufc) October 13, 2020

Could I ask @francefootball what's the criteria that they put this list of nominates?! https://t.co/KFfwudsHHn — Mazin Marwan (@mazinms8) October 5, 2020

How come busquets is in the list and

Toni Kroos – World Champion , 4 time UCL winner

Modric , 4time UCL, Golden Ball , Bqllon d'Or Winner

Isn't there in this list???@ToniKroos @lukamodric10

Unfair. https://t.co/GNxMPBkTV0 — SoNu³⁴ (@LUV_ImRaina) October 13, 2020

Steven Gerrard won the Champions League with a team that included Vladimir Šmicer & Djimi Traoré.

Let that sink in https://t.co/H01UaHmwDz — Matt Ganfield (@MattGanfield) October 14, 2020

ستيفن جيرارد متواجد ومُرشح في تشكيلة افضل الاعبين بالتاريخ على مر العصور 😍❤️ https://t.co/9oS0Cxjwrn — سامي بنّ فيصل (@SamiBnFaisal) October 14, 2020

So many players missing 🧐🧐🧐 https://t.co/UWeHpaIvcz — D (@ThatBoyDarryl) October 13, 2020