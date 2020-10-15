البث الحي
كرة قدم

أفضل 11 لاعبا في التاريخ.. اختيارات المرشحين لفريق الأحلام تثير دهشة الجماهير

ميسي (يمين) ورونالدو من أبرز النجوم المرشحين بفريق الأحلام (الأناضول/رويترز)
ميسي (يمين) ورونالدو من أبرز النجوم المرشحين بفريق الأحلام (الأناضول/رويترز)
15/10/2020

بدأت "فرانس فوتبول" (France Football) قبل أسابيع باختيار فريق الأحلام، الذي سيتشكل من أفضل 11 لاعبا في تاريخ كرة القدم، حسب التصويت الذي سيحصل عليه اللاعبون المرشحون، والذي سيتم الإعلان عن نتائجه في ديسمبر/كانون الأول المقبل.

وأعلنت المجلة على صفحتها الرسمية عبر موقع تويتر، الاثنين الماضي، عن قائمة المرشحين الجدد في مركز خط الوسط (الدفاعي والهجومي) لدخول تشكيلة فريق الأحلام.

وكانت المجلة بدأت في طرح التصويت منذ 5 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الحالي باختيار الأفضل في مركز حراسة المرمى، والظهير الأيمن، وقلب الدفاع، والظهير الأيسر، على أن يستكمل التصويت على أسماء خط الهجوم في 19 أكتوبر/تشرين أول.

وأحدث التصويت تفاعلا واسعا بين المغردين، الذين عبروا عن دهشتهم من استثناء بعض اللاعبين أو عدم وجودهم في القائمة المرشحة للمراكز التي تم طرحها حتى اللحظة، مثل اللاعب الإنجليزي فرانك لامبارد، ولاعب الوسط الويلزي بول سكولز، والظهير الأيمن البرازيلي دانييل ألافيس، والحارس التشيكي بيتر تشيك.

كما أحدثت بعض الأسماء التي وضعتها المجلة جدلا كبيرا بوجودها، مثل لاعب ارتكاز برشلونة سيرجيو بوسكيتس، واستثناء أسماء أخرى تستحق مثل الألماني توني كروس، والكرواتي لوكا مودريتش، من وجهة نظر الجماهير.

 

 

المصدر : خدمة سند

حول هذه القصة

المزيد من كرة قدم

حقق العلامة الكاملة.. أستون فيلا يهزم ليستر وينتزع وصافة البريميرليغ

باركلي سجل هدف الفوز في الوقت القاتل (غيتي)

بالفيديو.. الزمالك يهزم الرجاء ويضع قدما في نهائي أبطال أفريقيا

بن شرقي (يمين) سجل هدف الفوز للزمالك (مواقع التواصل)

تأكيد إصابة فان دايك رسميا.. رباط صليبي وعملية جراحية وغياب لأشهر

تعرّض فان دايك للإصابة بعد تدخل قوي من حارس مرمى إيفرتون جوردان بيكفورد (رويترز)

شاهد- رغم وضع يده على حكمة مباراة مان سيتي وأرسنال.. أغويرو لن يُعاقب

الحادثة اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي (غيتي)
الأكثر قراءة

بالفيديو.. مقدسيون يطردون وفدا إماراتيا دخل الأقصى بحماية الاحتلال

بعض أعضاء الوفد الإماراتي الذي زار الأقصى تحت حماية قوات الاحتلال (مواقع التواصل)

كورونا.. قل لي فصيلة دمك أقل لك هل ستصاب؟

فصيلة الدم تلعب دورا في تحديد خطر التعرض للعدوى بكورونا، واحتمالية تطور المضاعفات (شترستوك)

فرنسا تعتزم ترحيل 231 أجنبيا عقب حادثة مقتل المدرس

وزير الداخلية الفرنسي طلب من مسؤولي الشرطة إصدار أوامر الطرد في اجتماع عقد عصر الأحد (رويترز)

معارك قره باغ.. اتهامات متبادلة بين أذربيجان وأرمينيا بخرق الهدنة وأوروبا تدعو لوقف غير مشروط للقتال

(الجزيرة)