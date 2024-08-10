رياضة|الدوري الإنجليزي|المملكة المتحدة

أطقم أندية البريميرليغ للموسم الجديد 2024-2025

A billboard showcasing Arsenal's new kit near the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 19, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)
طقم أرسنال الجديد يتميز ببروز المدفع الأسطوري بمفرده على القميص، خارج الشعار، لأول مرة منذ موسم 1989-1990 (غيتي)
10/8/2024

مع قرب انطلاق الموسم الكروي، كشفت أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز عن أطقمها الجديدة التي تعتبر نتاج تعاون مع كبرى العلامات التجارية الرياضية.

ويتميز طقم ليفربول الأساسي الجديد للموسم 2024-2025 باللون الأحمر الكلاسيكي إلى جانب خطوط صفراء مع حروف توضح الشعار الشهير لنادي ميرسيسايد (لن تسير وحدك أبدًا).

من جانبه، شهد الزي الأساسي لأرسنال تغييرا كبيرا بإبراز شعار "المدفع" بمفرده لأول مرة منذ موسم 1989-1990.

كما استبدل اللون الأزرق الداكن بالذهبي الذي يظهر على خطوط أديداس، كما يحتوي القميص على لون أبيض أكثر بكثير من الإصدار السابق.

في المقابل، اختار برينتفورد استخدام طقم 2023-2024، بينما استلهم مانشستر سيتي وليفربول من التاريخ في تصميم أطقمهما.

فيما يلي قمصان أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2024-2025:

1- أرسنال

2- أستون فيلا

3- بورنموث

4-برينتفورد

5-برايتون

6-تشلسي

7-كريستال بالاس

8-إيفرتون

9-فولهام

10- إبسويتش تاون

11-ليستر سيتي

12-ليفربول

13-مانشستر سيتي

14-مانشستر يونايتد

15-نيوكاسل

16-نوتينغهام فورست

17-ساوثهامبتون

18-توتنهام

19-وست هام يونايتد

20-وولفرهامبتون

المصدر : مواقع إلكترونية