أطقم أندية البريميرليغ للموسم الجديد 2024-2025

مع قرب انطلاق الموسم الكروي، كشفت أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز عن أطقمها الجديدة التي تعتبر نتاج تعاون مع كبرى العلامات التجارية الرياضية.

ويتميز طقم ليفربول الأساسي الجديد للموسم 2024-2025 باللون الأحمر الكلاسيكي إلى جانب خطوط صفراء مع حروف توضح الشعار الشهير لنادي ميرسيسايد (لن تسير وحدك أبدًا).

من جانبه، شهد الزي الأساسي لأرسنال تغييرا كبيرا بإبراز شعار "المدفع" بمفرده لأول مرة منذ موسم 1989-1990.

كما استبدل اللون الأزرق الداكن بالذهبي الذي يظهر على خطوط أديداس، كما يحتوي القميص على لون أبيض أكثر بكثير من الإصدار السابق.

في المقابل، اختار برينتفورد استخدام طقم 2023-2024، بينما استلهم مانشستر سيتي وليفربول من التاريخ في تصميم أطقمهما.

فيما يلي قمصان أندية الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لموسم 2024-2025:

1- أرسنال

adidas and Arsenal's 24/25 home kit brings back the iconic cannon emblem. pic.twitter.com/kQLSh22BG5 — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 16, 2024

2- أستون فيلا

Instant classic. UP THE VILLA! 💜 pic.twitter.com/cDJTFniFM6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2024

3- بورنموث

🚨🚨| 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Bournemouth release their new 2024-25 third kit. pic.twitter.com/PO9O4r9JuN — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 6, 2024

4-برينتفورد

All Pink? All Green? All Brentford. 💗💚🐝 Introducing our new @umbro 2024/25 Away & Third kits Available in-store and online at 9am this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Z8a3ftFVMJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 25, 2024

5-برايتون

🟦⬜️| @OfficialBHAFC Home 24/25 Solid effort for the Seagulls. Faded pinstripes sit on 5 traditional blue stripes, fading slightly to the top of the shirt which looks to work quite nicely. Small touches of yellow round off the shirt. pic.twitter.com/xM5NT8vBDA — The Shirt Union (@TheShirtUnion) July 15, 2024

6-تشلسي

Taking a closer look at our @NikeFootball 24/25 home kit. An orange accent colour represents a different kind of fire coming through our ranks. The melting pot pattern, resembling liquid gold and silver, is a fusion of our rich legacy with the ever-hot youth culture within our… pic.twitter.com/6Y7FEUeA2X — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2024

7-كريستال بالاس

Our future is now. Introducing our 24/25 home kit ❤️💙@MacronSports | #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 13, 2024

8-إيفرتون

Official: Everton’s home kit for the 2024/25 Premier League season. 💙👕 pic.twitter.com/0KP4CSlbOB — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) July 17, 2024

9-فولهام

Introducing your 2024/25 Fulham Home Kit. 🤍#FFC x @adidasfootball — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 3, 2024

10- إبسويتش تاون

🐎 Ipswich Town FC (@ipswichtown) are back in the Premier League in style! Designed by @umbro, the 2024-25 home jersey features pinstripes for the first time in ten seasons. The burgundy away shirt boasts a pattern made of images of fans waving flags in support of the team. pic.twitter.com/SMcWOuxd4r — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) July 7, 2024

11-ليستر سيتي

🦊 Leicester City FC (@LCFC) 2024-25 Home Kit x adidas. The Foxes return to the Premier League with a very underwhelming look. The most interesting element is a wavy pattern in the side panel. And that says a lot. pic.twitter.com/FsyIq7d0jU — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) July 7, 2024

12-ليفربول

🚨🚨| OFFICIAL: Liverpool FC release their home kit for the 2024/2025 season. pic.twitter.com/NRYGrDORpM — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 2, 2024

13-مانشستر سيتي

PUMA and Man City’s 24/25 home kit pays homage to the 0161. pic.twitter.com/VSRPa1YROJ — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 16, 2024

14-مانشستر يونايتد

Ready for what comes next. Our 2024/25 home kit — built for the new era ❤️#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2024

15-نيوكاسل

Introducing our 2024/2025 @adidasfootball home kit and training collection. Shop in-store and online now! 😍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 7, 2024

16-نوتينغهام فورست

17-ساوثهامبتون

18-توتنهام

Our 2024/25 Home Kit brings back the full navy sleeves to the Lilywhite kit, with the design celebrating the iconic colours of the Club 🤍💙 Find out more ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 4, 2024

19-وست هام يونايتد

We wear the passion.

We wear the pride.

We wear the history. — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 3, 2024

20-وولفرهامبتون