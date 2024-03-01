رياضة|إنجلترا

اللاعبون الأكثر تسجيلا "للهاتريك" في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on May 23, 2021 in Manchester, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
أغويرو النجم السابق لمان سيتي هو أكثر اللاعبين تسجيلا للهاتريك في تاريخ البريميرليغ بـ12 ثلاثية (غيتي)
1/3/2024

هدافون كثر مروا على الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، منهم من ترك بصمة في تسجيل عدد خرافي من الأهداف وآخرون حفروا اسمهم بتاريخ البريميرليغ بأنهم سجلوا أعلى رقم في الثلاثيات (هاتريك).

ويعد النجم السابق للكرة الفرنسية إيريك كانتونا، أول لاعب سجل ثلاثية في البريميرليغ وكانت في أغسطس/آب 1992 عندما لعب لفريق ليدز يونايتد.

وشهدت المواسم الثلاثين الأولى من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز تسجيل 361 ثلاثية، بمتوسط 12 ثلاثية في كل موسم.

ويحمل النجم الأرجنتيني  سيرجيو أغويرو اللاعب السابق لمانشستر سيتي، الرقم القياسي في الدوري الممتاز بتسجيله 12 ثلاثية.

وهؤلاء أبرز اللاعبين الذين سجلوا أكبر عدد من الهاتريك في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز منذ بداية المسابقة عام 1992، وتضم القائمة لاعبين فقط لا يزالان ينشطان في المسابقة الإنجليزية هما النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند لاعب مانشستر سيتي والإنجليزي رحيم ستيرلينغ لاعب تشلسي، ويملك كل منهما 5 ثلاثيات في رصيده حتى الآن.

  • الأرجنتيني سيرجيو أغويرو: 12 ثلاثية.

  • الإنجليزي آلان شيرر: 11 ثلاثية.

  • الإنجليزي روبي فاولر: 9.

  • الإنجليزي هاري كين: 8 ثلاثيات.

  • الإنجليزي مايكل أوين: 8 ثلاثيات.

  • الفرنسي تييري هنري: 8 ثلاثيات.

  • الإنجليزي واين روني: 7 ثلاثيات.

  • الأوروغواياني لويس سواريز: 6 ثلاثيات.

  • الإنجليزي أندي كول: 5 ثلاثيات.
  • النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند: 5 ثلاثيات.

 

  • الإنجليزي رحيم سترلينغ: 5 ثلاثيات.

المصدر : الصحافة البريطانية