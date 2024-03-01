اللاعبون الأكثر تسجيلا "للهاتريك" في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز

هدافون كثر مروا على الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، منهم من ترك بصمة في تسجيل عدد خرافي من الأهداف وآخرون حفروا اسمهم بتاريخ البريميرليغ بأنهم سجلوا أعلى رقم في الثلاثيات (هاتريك).

ويعد النجم السابق للكرة الفرنسية إيريك كانتونا، أول لاعب سجل ثلاثية في البريميرليغ وكانت في أغسطس/آب 1992 عندما لعب لفريق ليدز يونايتد.

وشهدت المواسم الثلاثين الأولى من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز تسجيل 361 ثلاثية، بمتوسط 12 ثلاثية في كل موسم.

ويحمل النجم الأرجنتيني سيرجيو أغويرو اللاعب السابق لمانشستر سيتي، الرقم القياسي في الدوري الممتاز بتسجيله 12 ثلاثية.

Players with the Most hat-tricks in Premier League history:

🇦🇷 Sergio Aguero: 12

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer: 11

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Robbie Fowler: 9

🇫🇷 Thierry Henry: 8

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane: 8

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Michael Owen: 8

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney: 7

🇺🇾 Luis Suarez: 6

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland: 6#kirabolinks | #GiftedEra | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/TmQMZkaXO7 — Kirabo Links (@kirabolinks) November 26, 2023

وهؤلاء أبرز اللاعبين الذين سجلوا أكبر عدد من الهاتريك في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز منذ بداية المسابقة عام 1992، وتضم القائمة لاعبين فقط لا يزالان ينشطان في المسابقة الإنجليزية هما النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند لاعب مانشستر سيتي والإنجليزي رحيم ستيرلينغ لاعب تشلسي، ويملك كل منهما 5 ثلاثيات في رصيده حتى الآن.

الأرجنتيني سيرجيو أغويرو: 12 ثلاثية.

اغويرو هو اكثر من سجل هاترك بتاريخ البريمر ليج ١٢ مرة واكثر من سجل بتاريخ السيتي ٢٦٠ هدف pic.twitter.com/zC95QViCYK — Mohammed 🇵🇸 (@LombardiaMilan) October 14, 2022

الإنجليزي آلان شيرر: 11 ثلاثية.

He's the player with the most: ▪️ Goals in Premier League history: 260

▪️ Premier League hat-tricks: 11

▪️ Premier League penalties scored: 56

▪️ Premier League goals in a single match: 5 Happy birthday, Alan Shearer pic.twitter.com/rJTxu3iVNC — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) August 13, 2018

الإنجليزي روبي فاولر: 9.

الإنجليزي هاري كين: 8 ثلاثيات.

🎩 Hat-tricks in 2017: ⚽️ Harry Kane: 8 ⚽️ Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Agüero and Cavani combined: 7 Best goalscorer in the world. 😳👏 pic.twitter.com/Uo5sxVUGzT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 27, 2017

الإنجليزي مايكل أوين: 8 ثلاثيات.

ANSWER 1: Michael Owen has scored more Premier League hat-tricks (8) than Wayne Rooney (6) & Robin van Persie (5). pic.twitter.com/OOjTLjnleB — Oscar D'#cfc Fan (@Chibueze_Torres) September 15, 2014

الفرنسي تييري هنري: 8 ثلاثيات.

الإنجليزي واين روني: 7 ثلاثيات.

Most hat-tricks in the Premier League era: Alan Shearer (11)

Robbie Fowler (9)

Thierry Henry (8)

Andy Cole (8)

Wayne Rooney (7)

Harry Kane (6)

Luis Suarez (6)

Sergio Aguero (6)#BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/hNWDSBOBYZ — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) November 29, 2017

الأوروغواياني لويس سواريز: 6 ثلاثيات.

6 – Despite only playing in 110 games & three and a half seasons this decade, Luis Suárez scored the third-most hat-tricks in the Premier League in the 2010s (6), only behind Sergio Aguero (11) and Harry Kane (8). Dangerous. #Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/GNDoiWTYeN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2019

الإنجليزي أندي كول: 5 ثلاثيات.

النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند: 5 ثلاثيات.

5 – Erling Haaland has scored five hat-tricks for Man City in all competitions this season, three more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues. He's the first Premier League player to score five hat-tricks in a season since Harry Kane in 2016-17. Unrelenting. pic.twitter.com/np4UTZEJIX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2023