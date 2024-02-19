لاعبون دافعوا عن ألوان أكثر من 6 أندية في البريميرليغ
في ظل تحول كرة القدم لصناعة وسوق انتقالات يدفع فيها مئات ملايين اليوروهات، بات الولاء لناد واحد، من الماضي حيث يقضي اللاعبون مسيرتهم الكروية في الانتقال من ناد لآخر، بحسب العرضين المادي والرياضي.
وتتعدد الأسباب بين:
- البحث عن العرض المادي الأفضل
- دقائق لعب أكثر
- تقدم في العمر
- إيجاد فرصة كروية أفضل
- تراجع مستوى اللاعب
- تعاقد مع ناد متطلباته أقل.
وهؤلاء أبرز 10 لاعبين ارتدوا قمصان أكثر من 6 أندية في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز منذ عام 1992:
- الإنجليزي نيك بارمبي: 6 أندية (توتنهام، وميدلسبره، وإيفرتون، وليفربول، وليدز يونايتد، وهال سيتي).
Happy 50th birthday, Nick Barmby! 🎉
He signed for the Reds in 2000 for £6m and was the first player to move from Goodison to Anfield since 1959.
His first @premierleague goal was of course against Everton too… 😂
— Boss Liverpool Goals (@BossLFCgoals) February 11, 2024
- الإنجليزي ليسلي فرديناند: 6 أندية (كوينز بارك رينجرز، ونيوكاسل، وتوتنهام، ووستهام، وليستر سيتي، وبولتون)
#OnThisDay in 1993 #QPR legend Les Ferdinand MBE made his #ThreeLions debut🙌🏾
⚽️He became the 2️⃣7️⃣th Black player to be capped by England🏴men & also scored his 1️⃣st international goal🔥
🌎Of St Lucian🇱🇨descent he won 17 caps scoring 5 goals✨️ #EPL #PL #NUFC #SPURS #BRCQPR pic.twitter.com/okMZCCWy9Y
— theblacksocceracademic (@thesoccerdemic) February 17, 2024
- الإنجليزي سكوت باركر: 6 أندية (تشارلتون، وتشلسي، ونيوكاسل، ووستهام، وتوتنهام، وفولهام)
Todays former Nufc player is Scott Parker a combative midfielder he was made captain after Alan shearer retired,he played 73 games scoring 6 goals 2005/2007. pic.twitter.com/sMBw5vWtFq
— Howe Way The Lads ⚫️⚪️ (@Newcast88388415) March 11, 2023
- روبي كين: 6 أندية (كوفنتري، وليدز يونايتد، وتوتنهام، وليفربول، ووستهام، وأستون فيلا)
[02/03]
#1 Robbie Keane
• €10.50M Transfer from Leeds United pic.twitter.com/HpzXL9K6GZ
— HS 🏴☠️ (@heatedspurs) February 12, 2024
- الإنجليزي جيمس ميلنر: 6 أندية (ليدز يونايتد، ونيوكاسل، وأستون فيلا، ومانشستر سيتي، وليفربول، وبرايتون)
🗓️ 10th November 2002: James Milner plays his first Premier League game, at 16 years old
🗓️ 22nd January 2024: James Milner plays his 633rd Premier League game, at 38 years old
Became the 2nd all-time top appearance maker in Premier League history with 633 games pic.twitter.com/1cRBklENA8
— Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) January 23, 2024
- الفرنسي نيكولا أنيلكا: 6 أندية (أرسنال، وليفربول، ومان سيتي، وبولتون، وتشلسي، ووست بروميتش)
Former Blue Nicolas Anelka turns 36 today #CFC pic.twitter.com/qrQTpGj0lY
— Anu5h (@Chelseatillage) March 14, 2015
- الويلزي كريغ بيلامي: 7 أندية (كوفنتري، ونيوكاسل، وبلاكبيرن، وليفربول، ووستهام، ومانشستر سيتي، وكارديف)
Craig Bellamy ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/fc69YtkIY5
— Willie Collow (@CollowWillie) February 16, 2024
- واين روتليدج: 7 أندية (كريستال بالاس، وتوتنهام، وبورتسموث، وفولهام، وأستون فيلا، ونيوكاسل، وسوانسي)
Random footballer of the day:
Former Swansea and QPR winger Wayne Routledge.#Swans #QPR pic.twitter.com/OQmb5iIBLH
— Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) July 20, 2023
- آندي كول: 7 أندية (نيوكاسل، ومانشستر يونايتد، وبلاكبيرن، وفولهام، ومان سيتي، وبورتسموث، وسندرلاند)
Fixed it for you:
Non Penalty PL goals in first 50 starts.
Cole: 41
Haaland: 40
Andy Cole most underrated PL striker. https://t.co/fURsq3M1V8 pic.twitter.com/ByVTu44cFI
— Adam Tucker (@tucktuck85) February 15, 2024
- بيتر كراوتش: 7 أندية (أستون فيلا، وساوثهامبتون، وليفربول، وبورتسموث، وتوتنهام، وستوك سيتي، وبيرنلي).
🗣 Peter Crouch: "Before the Champions League final in 2005 we went go-karting. Mid-race I realised that my brakes were loose. I saw Xabi Alonso and Dirk Kuyt in front of me and I asked myself the question; 'Who is the more important of the two?' So I drove into Kuyt!" pic.twitter.com/dBDFr9wpkk
— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 6, 2019