لاعبون دافعوا عن ألوان أكثر من 6 أندية في البريميرليغ

يقضي اللاعبون مسيرتهم الكروية في الانتقال من ناد لآخر، بحسب العرضين المادي والرياضي (وكالات)
19/2/2024-|آخر تحديث: 19/2/202404:06 م (بتوقيت مكة المكرمة)

في ظل تحول كرة القدم لصناعة وسوق انتقالات يدفع فيها مئات ملايين اليوروهات، بات الولاء لناد واحد، من الماضي حيث يقضي اللاعبون مسيرتهم الكروية في الانتقال من ناد لآخر، بحسب العرضين المادي والرياضي.

وتتعدد الأسباب بين:

  • البحث عن العرض المادي الأفضل
  • دقائق لعب أكثر
  • تقدم في العمر
  • إيجاد فرصة كروية أفضل
  • تراجع مستوى اللاعب
  • تعاقد مع ناد متطلباته أقل.

وهؤلاء أبرز 10 لاعبين ارتدوا قمصان أكثر من 6 أندية في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز منذ عام 1992:

 

  • الإنجليزي نيك بارمبي: 6 أندية (توتنهام، وميدلسبره، وإيفرتون، وليفربول، وليدز يونايتد، وهال سيتي).

  • الإنجليزي ليسلي فرديناند: 6 أندية (كوينز بارك رينجرز، ونيوكاسل، وتوتنهام، ووستهام، وليستر سيتي، وبولتون)

 

  • الإنجليزي سكوت باركر: 6 أندية (تشارلتون، وتشلسي، ونيوكاسل، ووستهام، وتوتنهام، وفولهام)

  • روبي كين: 6 أندية (كوفنتري، وليدز يونايتد، وتوتنهام، وليفربول، ووستهام، وأستون فيلا)

  • الإنجليزي جيمس ميلنر: 6 أندية (ليدز يونايتد، ونيوكاسل، وأستون فيلا، ومانشستر سيتي، وليفربول، وبرايتون)

 

  • الفرنسي نيكولا أنيلكا: 6 أندية (أرسنال، وليفربول، ومان سيتي، وبولتون، وتشلسي، ووست بروميتش)

 

  • الويلزي كريغ بيلامي: 7 أندية (كوفنتري، ونيوكاسل، وبلاكبيرن، وليفربول، ووستهام، ومانشستر سيتي، وكارديف)

  • واين روتليدج: 7 أندية (كريستال بالاس، وتوتنهام، وبورتسموث، وفولهام، وأستون فيلا، ونيوكاسل، وسوانسي)

 

  • آندي كول: 7 أندية (نيوكاسل، ومانشستر يونايتد، وبلاكبيرن، وفولهام، ومان سيتي، وبورتسموث، وسندرلاند)

  • بيتر كراوتش: 7 أندية (أستون فيلا، وساوثهامبتون، وليفربول، وبورتسموث، وتوتنهام، وستوك سيتي، وبيرنلي).

 

 

المصدر : الصحافة البريطانية