فيديو الموسم.. الأذان يرتفع بملعب فيلا بارك في إفطار جماعي نظمه أستون فيلا

استضاف نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، أمس الأربعاء، إفطارًا جماعيا على ملعبه فيلا بارك، حيث شارك فيه مئات المسلمين، وحضره غير المسلمين أيضًا، وسادته أجواء مميزة، وسط إشادة بدور هذه التجمعات في التعريف بالمجتمع المسلم بشكل جيد في الأوساط البريطانية.

وتجمع مئات الأشخاص في فيلا بارك في برمنغهام في إطار الحدث الذي أقيم بالتعاون بين مؤسسة أستون فيلا -الذراع الخيرية للنادي- ومشروع الخيمة الرمضانية، وهي مؤسسة خيرية حائزة على جوائز، وتأسست عام 2013، وتنظم مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح.

A powerful moment right here at Villa Park. ☪️ Mikhaeel Mala leads the call to prayer from the Holte End. 💜 pic.twitter.com/i5utj9566s — Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) April 5, 2023

وكان كريستيان بورسلو الرئيس التنفيذي لأستون فيلا قد رحب بالجميع في رسالة فيديو قبل الإفطار، قائلًا إنهم سعداء باستضافة أول إفطار للنادي، وقدموا أحر الترحيب للمجتمع الإسلامي حول فيلا بارك.

"إنه لمن دواعي سرورنا أن نفتح أبوابنا لنمكنك من تناول الإفطار في نادي أستون فيلا" 🗣️ رسالة من كريستيان بورسلو الرئيس التنفيذي لأستون فيلا بمناسبة الإفطار المفتوح في فيلا بارك الليلة. @OpenIftar @RamadanTent ☪️#الفيلانز 🦁 | #رمضان pic.twitter.com/9CgDKaVFdw — أستون فيلا (@AVFCArabia) April 5, 2023

وفتح ملعب فيلا بارك أبوابه لاستقبال مئات المسلمين، وتخطى العدد 500 فرد طبقًا لما أوردته مؤسسة أستون فيلا في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر. وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة التي حظيت برواج عبر الإنترنت، رفع الأذان في أرضية الملعب، في لقطة اعتبرها أستون فيلا قوية وفريدة، ثم اجتماع المئات للصلاة والإفطار بعد ذلك وسط أجواء مميزة.

Breathtaking moment as the adhan echoes around Villa Park for todays #openiftar event. As local worshippers break their fast with their #community at @AVFCOfficial we are reminded the power #football and #sports have in building bridges with one another #ramadanfestival #unity pic.twitter.com/obOje19plA — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 5, 2023

وعبّر عدد كبير من النشطاء المسلمين والمنظمات عن سعادتهم بالمشاركة في هذا الحدث المميز، الذي يربط بين أبناء المجتمع المسلم ويجمعهم، وكذلك يجعله أكثر انفتاحًا على المجتمعات الأخرى.

“Bringing strangers together as friends.” Over 500 members of our community have been welcomed into the Holte Suite for Iftar!💜☪️ We thank all of our guest speakers for joining us tonight for this special moment. 💜 pic.twitter.com/EFdTimwjFe — Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) April 5, 2023

وعلّق مؤسس مشروع الخيمة الرمضانية عمر صالحة في تغريدة له على الحدث، قائلا "أمسية لا تصدق في فيلا بارك، ويسعدنا أن نرى هذا التنوع وروح المجتمع بين القادمين من جميع الخلفيات، كانت أمسية مليئة بالاحتفالات والأشياء التي تحدث لأول مرة، وصناع التاريخ".

What an incredible #openiftar event today at @AVFCOfficial. As our @RamadanTent founder @o_salha put it “it’s not about the quantity but quality of the events”. Meet the amazing #Birmingham volunteers who have made the best EVER #openiftar 💜#Ramadan2023 #weareBRUM pic.twitter.com/aLVFe6SJ6p — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 5, 2023

وشارك عمدة برمنغهام في الإفطار، وعلق عبر حسابه قائلًا "تشرفت بالحضور في الإفطار المفتوح في فيلا بارك هذا المساء، حيث احتفلنا بشهر رمضان المبارك واحتفلنا بكل ما يوحدنا كبروميز (اسم يطلق على سكان برمنغهام)".

An incredible @OpenIftar evening at @AVFCOfficial! Heartwarming to see such diversity & community spirit from all backgrounds. There was something special in the air tonight & #Bham raised the bar! 👏🥇An evening full of celebrations, firsts & history makers! #RamadanFestival pic.twitter.com/GnxutM1cA5 — Omar Salha (@o_salha) April 5, 2023

I was honoured to be at the #openiftar at Villa Park this evening as we marked the holy month of Ramadan and celebrated all that unites us as Brummies. pic.twitter.com/gwQTX8ta81 — LeaderofBirmingham (@BrumLeader) April 5, 2023

A great evening in the #Midlands for the Open Iftar @AVFCOfficial community cohesion & oneness. Bringing people together through the power of faith and football. Next stop @wembleystadium @EnglandFootball @FA where our EDI team plays host alongside a great team @RamadanTent 🙏🏽 https://t.co/YpIqi8aIRH — Dal Singh Darroch (@daldarroch) April 5, 2023