رياضة

فيديو الموسم.. الأذان يرتفع بملعب فيلا بارك في إفطار جماعي نظمه أستون فيلا

الآذان يرفع بملعب فيلا بارك
المؤذن يرفع الأذان بملعب فيلا بارك (مواقع التواصل)
6/4/2023

استضاف نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، أمس الأربعاء، إفطارًا جماعيا على ملعبه فيلا بارك، حيث شارك فيه مئات المسلمين، وحضره غير المسلمين أيضًا، وسادته أجواء مميزة، وسط إشادة بدور هذه التجمعات في التعريف بالمجتمع المسلم بشكل جيد في الأوساط البريطانية.

وتجمع مئات الأشخاص في فيلا بارك في برمنغهام في إطار الحدث الذي أقيم بالتعاون بين مؤسسة أستون فيلا -الذراع الخيرية للنادي- ومشروع الخيمة الرمضانية، وهي مؤسسة خيرية حائزة على جوائز، وتأسست عام 2013، وتنظم مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح.

وكان كريستيان بورسلو الرئيس التنفيذي لأستون فيلا قد رحب بالجميع في رسالة فيديو قبل الإفطار، قائلًا إنهم سعداء باستضافة أول إفطار للنادي، وقدموا أحر الترحيب للمجتمع الإسلامي حول فيلا بارك.

وفتح ملعب فيلا بارك أبوابه لاستقبال مئات المسلمين، وتخطى العدد 500 فرد طبقًا لما أوردته مؤسسة أستون فيلا في تغريدة لها عبر تويتر. وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة التي حظيت برواج عبر الإنترنت، رفع الأذان في أرضية الملعب، في لقطة اعتبرها أستون فيلا قوية وفريدة، ثم اجتماع المئات للصلاة والإفطار بعد ذلك وسط أجواء مميزة.

وعبّر عدد كبير من النشطاء المسلمين والمنظمات عن سعادتهم بالمشاركة في هذا الحدث المميز، الذي يربط بين أبناء المجتمع المسلم ويجمعهم، وكذلك يجعله أكثر انفتاحًا على المجتمعات الأخرى.

وعلّق مؤسس مشروع الخيمة الرمضانية عمر صالحة في تغريدة له على الحدث، قائلا "أمسية لا تصدق في فيلا بارك، ويسعدنا أن نرى هذا التنوع وروح المجتمع بين القادمين من جميع الخلفيات، كانت أمسية مليئة بالاحتفالات والأشياء التي تحدث لأول مرة، وصناع التاريخ".

وشارك عمدة برمنغهام في الإفطار، وعلق عبر حسابه قائلًا "تشرفت بالحضور في الإفطار المفتوح في فيلا بارك هذا المساء، حيث احتفلنا بشهر رمضان المبارك واحتفلنا بكل ما يوحدنا كبروميز (اسم يطلق على سكان برمنغهام)".

 

المصدر : وكالة سند