كلينسمان يعلن قائمة كوريا الجنوبية النهائية لكأس آسيا 2023

Celtic duo Oh Hyeon-Gyu & Yang Hyun-Jun have been called up by @theKFA for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s decision to include the pair means they could be unavailable for Celtic all the way up until February 17th. pic.twitter.com/9TyVMHUUja

