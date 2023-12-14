أفضل صانعي الأهداف في دوري أبطال أوروبا
صحيح أن الثنائي الأسطوري كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي لن يلعبا مجددا في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، لكن أرقام النجمين في البطولة القارية تهديفا وصناعة ستظل صامدة لسنوات قادمة.
በቻምፒዮንስ ሊግ ብዙ ኳሶችን ለግብ በማመቻቸት አሁንም ክርስቲያኖ ሮናልዶ መሪ ነው ።
1.Cristiano Ronaldo – 42 assists
2. Lionel Messi – 40 assists
3. Angel Di Maria – 38 assists
4. Neymar – 33 assists
=5. Ryan Giggs – 30 assists
=5. Xavi Hernandez – 30 assists pic.twitter.com/I73hCKMQdV
ويعد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي لعب لأندية سبورتنغ لشبونة البرتغالي ومانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي وريال مدريد الإسباني ويوفنتوس الإيطالي، اللاعب الأفضل في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا على مستوى صناعة الأهداف.
موقع "غيف مي سبورت" يسلط الضوء على أفضل "طباخي" الأهداف في المسابقة القارية الأم:
- البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو: 42 تمريرة حاسمة.
MOST goals.(136)
MOST assists.(42)
MOST games.(181)
Cristiano Ronaldo owns the Champions League.👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/03lUjJpYBy
- الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي: 40 تمريرة حاسمة.
Messi in Champions League:
🏟️ Matches: 163
⚽ Goals: 129
🅰️ Assists: 40
Total G/A: 169
More goal contributions than games played.
the real Mr Champions League 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/KZ3BDBCyhB
- الأرجنتيني أنخيل دي ماريا: 39 تمريرة حاسمة.
🤯🇦🇷 Ángel Di María is ONLY 3 ASSISTANTS (!) away from becoming the footballer with the MOST Assists in the HISTORY of the Champions League.
🥇 Cristiano Ronaldo: 42
🥈 Lionel Messi: 40
🥉 Ángel Di María: 39
How crazy about this guy.#RIPZahara Sancho Hojlund Europa league pic.twitter.com/GKxnjiHng2
- البرازيلي نيمار: 33 تمريرة حاسمة.
Neymar has become underrated, his stats at PSG are ridiculous and people just call him overrated because he left Barca
67 Appearances
60 Goals
33 Assists
Even just in the champions league
16 Appearances
13 Goals
7 Assists
Top 3 in the world pic.twitter.com/BT5a0TUYd8
- الويلزي راين غيغز: 31 تمريرة حاسمة.
Here are lists of players who played for only one club their entire career.
Check Thread🧵
No 1.
Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs appeared in 963 matches over 24 seasons.Giggs won 34 trophies during his career with Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/GMMM8zHolb
- الإسباني تشافي هرنانديز: 30 تمريرة حاسمة.
Xavi Hernández 08/09🐐
🏆 La Liga
🏆Copa del rey
🏆Champions League
⚽️ 10 Goals
🎯 30 Assists
🧨 4 G/A vs Madrid and assist in the UCL Final. pic.twitter.com/nN9aSwZ45X
- الفرنسي كريم بنزيمة: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.
=7. Karim Benzema – 29 assists
The French forward aged like a fine wine and only got better in his thirties. Benzema was often regarded as the third wheel behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, but his impact in Real Madrid's 2021-22 Champions League triumph cannot be… pic.twitter.com/qYMzEYwW8I
- الإسباني أندريس أنييستا: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.
Andrés Iniesta is the only player to have been Man of the Match in a World Cup final, a Champions League final, and a Euros final.pic.twitter.com/GiZx8irxC0
- الألماني توماس مولر: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.
Thomas Müller has the most goals in the history of German football in the Champions League. Müller scored 52 goals. In addition, Mueller also holds the record for assists in the history of German football in the Champions League with 29 assists.#FCBVILL pic.twitter.com/QHWz8ZymrJ
- البلجيكي كيفن دي بروين: 28 تمريرة حاسمة.
Fact: Kevin de Bruyne has more Champions League trophies than Arsenal’s 137 year history https://t.co/on5hrjuiQj pic.twitter.com/hpM2M3ybfu
