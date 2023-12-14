أفضل صانعي الأهداف في دوري أبطال أوروبا

صحيح أن الثنائي الأسطوري كريستيانو رونالدو وليونيل ميسي لن يلعبا مجددا في دوري أبطال أوروبا لكرة القدم، لكن أرقام النجمين في البطولة القارية تهديفا وصناعة ستظل صامدة لسنوات قادمة.

በቻምፒዮንስ ሊግ ብዙ ኳሶችን ለግብ በማመቻቸት አሁንም ክርስቲያኖ ሮናልዶ መሪ ነው ።

1.Cristiano Ronaldo – 42 assists

2. Lionel Messi – 40 assists

3. Angel Di Maria – 38 assists

4. Neymar – 33 assists

=5. Ryan Giggs – 30 assists

ويعد النجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، الذي لعب لأندية سبورتنغ لشبونة البرتغالي ومانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي وريال مدريد الإسباني ويوفنتوس الإيطالي، اللاعب الأفضل في بطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا على مستوى صناعة الأهداف.

موقع "غيف مي سبورت" يسلط الضوء على أفضل "طباخي" الأهداف في المسابقة القارية الأم:

البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو: 42 تمريرة حاسمة.

الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي: 40 تمريرة حاسمة.

الأرجنتيني أنخيل دي ماريا: 39 تمريرة حاسمة.

البرازيلي نيمار: 33 تمريرة حاسمة.

الويلزي راين غيغز: 31 تمريرة حاسمة.

الإسباني تشافي هرنانديز: 30 تمريرة حاسمة.

الفرنسي كريم بنزيمة: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.

الإسباني أندريس أنييستا: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.

الألماني توماس مولر: 29 تمريرة حاسمة.

البلجيكي كيفن دي بروين: 28 تمريرة حاسمة.