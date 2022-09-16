رياضة|قطر

قمصان منتخبات كأس العالم 2022 في قطر

كومبو ميسي ورونالدو بقمصان كأس العالم 2022 في قطر المصدر: مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي - تويتر الصفحات الرسمية لناديهما
رونالدو (يمين) بقميص البرتغال الرئيسي وميسي بقميص الأرجنتين الاحتياطي في كأس العالم قطر 2022 (مواقع التواصل)
ناصر صادق - الجزيرة نت
16/9/2022

كشفت معظم المنتخبات الـ32 المشاركة في كأس العالم 2022 في قطر عن القمصان الرسمية التي ستظهر بها في المونديال الأول في الشرق الأوسط والمنطقة العربية.

وتنطلق منافسات مونديال قطر بالمباراة الافتتاحية بين قطر (المضيف) والإكوادور على ملعب البيت في 20 نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني المقبل، وتستمر المنافسات حتى المباراة النهائية التي تقام على ملعب لوسيل في 18 ديسمبر/كانون الأول الموافق لليوم الوطني لدولة قطر.

وفيما يلي نستعرض المنتخبات التي كشفت عن قمصانها في المونديال، ونبدأ بالمنتخبات العربية:

منتخب قطر

تحت شعار "الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية"، كشف الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم عن قميص المنتخب الأساسي والاحتياطي في كأس العالم (ماركة نايك)، ولم يختلف لون القميص الأساسي "العنابي" التقليدي للمنتخب المضيف، لكن زادت عليه أشكال هندسية تشبه إلى حد كبير الشكل الخارجي لبعض ملاعب البطولة.

أما القميص الثاني للعنابي فباللون الأبيض وتظهر فيه الرسوم الهندسية بشكل أكبر باللون الذهبي الخفيف.

منتخب المغرب

شركة "بوما" للملابس والأدوات الرياضية هي من كشفت عن شكل القميص الاحتياطي للمغرب في كأس العالم وهو باللون الأبيض، في حين سيكون القميص الأساسي باللون الأحمر المعتاد لأسود الأطلس، لكن لم يكشف عنه حتى الآن.

 

منتخب تونس

لن تختلف الألوان الرسمية لنسور قرطاج (الأحمر والأبيض) في مونديال قطر لكن القمصان الجديدة التي صممتها شركة "كابا" الإيطالية للملابس الرياضية أضافت نقوشا واضحة على الجزء الأمامي من القميص على شكل "درع حنبعل"، وهو درع تم العثور عليه في تونس عام 1909 ينُسب إلى الجنرال القرطاجي الأسطوري حنبعل.

منتخب السعودية

أعلن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم عن ملابس "الأخضر" في مونديال قطر، حيث جاء الطاقم الأساسي باللون الأخضر المعتاد والاحتياطي باللون الأبيض.

منتخب البرازيل

منتخب الأرجنتين

منتخب إنجلترا

منتخب ألمانيا

منتخب البرتغال

 

منتخب فرنسا

منتخب إسبانيا

منتخب بلجيكا

 

منتخب إيران

منتخب الدنمارك

 

منتخب السنغال

منتخب غانا

منتخب المكسيك

منتخب اليابان

منتخب كرواتيا

منتخب هولندا

منتخب الإكوادور

منتخب صربيا

منتخب سويسرا

منتخب أستراليا

منتخب أوروغواي

 

المصدر : الجزيرة + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي