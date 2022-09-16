كشفت معظم المنتخبات الـ32 المشاركة في كأس العالم 2022 في قطر عن القمصان الرسمية التي ستظهر بها في المونديال الأول في الشرق الأوسط والمنطقة العربية.

وتنطلق منافسات مونديال قطر بالمباراة الافتتاحية بين قطر (المضيف) والإكوادور على ملعب البيت في 20 نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني المقبل، وتستمر المنافسات حتى المباراة النهائية التي تقام على ملعب لوسيل في 18 ديسمبر/كانون الأول الموافق لليوم الوطني لدولة قطر.

وفيما يلي نستعرض المنتخبات التي كشفت عن قمصانها في المونديال، ونبدأ بالمنتخبات العربية:

منتخب قطر

تحت شعار "الاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية"، كشف الاتحاد القطري لكرة القدم عن قميص المنتخب الأساسي والاحتياطي في كأس العالم (ماركة نايك)، ولم يختلف لون القميص الأساسي "العنابي" التقليدي للمنتخب المضيف، لكن زادت عليه أشكال هندسية تشبه إلى حد كبير الشكل الخارجي لبعض ملاعب البطولة.

بالتوفيق لأبطالنا بالقميص الجديد للمنتخب ..

إبداع في حب قطر، وإن شاء الله فال خير ..@QFA pic.twitter.com/l43HmSb2Vi — جوعان بن حمد (@JoaanBinHamad) September 15, 2022

أما القميص الثاني للعنابي فباللون الأبيض وتظهر فيه الرسوم الهندسية بشكل أكبر باللون الذهبي الخفيف.

منتخب المغرب

شركة "بوما" للملابس والأدوات الرياضية هي من كشفت عن شكل القميص الاحتياطي للمغرب في كأس العالم وهو باللون الأبيض، في حين سيكون القميص الأساسي باللون الأحمر المعتاد لأسود الأطلس، لكن لم يكشف عنه حتى الآن.

It’s in the details 🇲🇦 The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

منتخب تونس

لن تختلف الألوان الرسمية لنسور قرطاج (الأحمر والأبيض) في مونديال قطر لكن القمصان الجديدة التي صممتها شركة "كابا" الإيطالية للملابس الرياضية أضافت نقوشا واضحة على الجزء الأمامي من القميص على شكل "درع حنبعل"، وهو درع تم العثور عليه في تونس عام 1909 ينُسب إلى الجنرال القرطاجي الأسطوري حنبعل.

🛡 The graphic on the front of the Kappa Tunisia 2022 home shirt is based on the 'Armor of Hannibal', a cuirass found in Tunisia in 1909 that has been attributed to legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal. pic.twitter.com/UlI872bxKp — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) September 29, 2022

منتخب السعودية

أعلن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم عن ملابس "الأخضر" في مونديال قطر، حيث جاء الطاقم الأساسي باللون الأخضر المعتاد والاحتياطي باللون الأبيض.

الأخضر وصل 💚 طقمنا الجديد، بتصميم خاص وشكل يليق بالمونديال 🤩 في أي مباراة ودكم تشوفونه على صقورنا 👀 pic.twitter.com/zd9mQsTEpL — المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) September 15, 2022

منتخب البرازيل

Se liga nos bastidores do ensaio dos jogadores com o novo uniforme da Seleção Brasileira! É com esses mantos que a gente vai em busca do Hexa! 🇧🇷🏆 Assista o vídeo completo em https://t.co/vNlHpHjAOo#VesteAGarra pic.twitter.com/RzizP75kdv — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 8, 2022

منتخب الأرجنتين

منتخب إنجلترا

The old Good Cop, Terrible Cop routine. pic.twitter.com/nLvo1JBMsP — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) September 15, 2022

منتخب ألمانيا

Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪

Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍 Ab sofort erhältlich auf:

➡️ https://t.co/I3vY7E3flJ #adidasFootball @adidas pic.twitter.com/p1nGoIldZ9 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) August 29, 2022

منتخب البرتغال

The next chapter starts today. Gear up with @selecaoportugal and Nike FC.https://t.co/FPuRRk51ZD pic.twitter.com/znYcLlDvYu — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 24, 2022

منتخب فرنسا

Montrer au monde ce que la France a de plus beau 🇫🇷 @nikefootball 🛒 https://t.co/S3nKmkYlCJ pic.twitter.com/pWEKlLHgJP — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 15, 2022

Keeping the drive alive. Gear up with @fff and Nike FChttps://t.co/218D7m3cTx pic.twitter.com/Xd6GDcjU37 — Nike Football (@nikefootball) September 22, 2022

منتخب إسبانيا

Shop World Cup Kits 🛒 https://t.co/LiBHUDUaAk 🇪🇸 The new Spain Home & Away Shirts 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/jdkJltEGWF — Pro:Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) August 29, 2022

منتخب بلجيكا

This fit is 🔥🔥🔥 Introducing the new @BelRedDevils World Cup Home Kit. pic.twitter.com/j3phXq7Mki — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 20, 2022

The @BelRedDevils are ready for the main stage🙌. The new 22/23 World Cup Away Kit is available now on https://t.co/tJwR68heBN🔥 pic.twitter.com/wwikonIm0u — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 23, 2022

منتخب إيران

منتخب الدنمارك

How do you want to be remembered? 💭⚽

Inspired by the iconic ’92 shirt, Denmark’s new national team jersey emphasises the importance of living in the moment and taking your chances when they come! 🇩🇰#HistoryIsWhatWeDoNow

On sale now: https://t.co/eK4DJDphKh @DBUfodbold pic.twitter.com/bC1aUhQj1d — hummel (@hummel1923) September 19, 2022

Hummel launches monochromatic Denmark kits, to be worn this upcoming World Cup…what do you think?

–

More about the kits here: https://t.co/M6tywFGg3T pic.twitter.com/M8r8A1Bzaq — Football Shirts (@FootballShirts) September 22, 2022

منتخب السنغال

Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳 The 2022 @Fsfofficielle Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FGLYxt44j1 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

Getting their groove back on 🇸🇳 The 2022 @FootballSenegal Home kit, available on https://t.co/6Q5vmemNDD. pic.twitter.com/zgLrhSSX6x — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) May 31, 2022

منتخب غانا

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭 The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

منتخب المكسيك

Bellísima. 😍🔥💚

Ya queremos portarla en 🇶🇦. #ElOrigenQueNosUne a los mexicanos. pic.twitter.com/ZijDmjqW8y — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 9, 2022

From our roots to our present. ❤️⚽️ Meet our new away jersey for the World Cup, Incondicionales. 🇲🇽😍#ElOrigenQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5fib7L44UK — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) August 29, 2022

منتخب اليابان

منتخب كرواتيا

The classic red checks on the Home jersey are remixed with a modern twist to reflect the energy and pride of our country.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/LV1TnEqNjL — HNS (@HNS_CFF) September 15, 2022

منتخب هولندا

Oranje Pride is Never Done.

Introducing our new 2022 Home & Away Collection! 🧡🇳🇱@nikefootball pic.twitter.com/fjDiP5qgTB — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 15, 2022

منتخب الإكوادور

🚨 ¡Gánate la camiseta mundialista de #LaTri! 🤩 Para participar en el sorteo solo tienes que: ✅ Seguir nuestras cuentas oficiales en Twitter e Instagram.

✅ Mencionar a 5 amigos y citar esta publicación con el hashtag #QuieroLaCamisetaDeLaTri#QuieroLaCamisetaDeLaTri🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/tVIHatnIvx — La Tri 🇪🇨 (@LaTri) September 14, 2022

منتخب صربيا

The Eagles have landed 🇷🇸 The 2022 @FSSrbije Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/E8Dwn3Yemc — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

منتخب سويسرا

Stand for Suisse 🇨🇭 The 2022 @nati_sfv_asf Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/KEM3u9xwz0 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

منتخب أستراليا

When you’ve got the Socceroos spirit, you never know how far you can go. 𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙚. Inspired by the fearless determination and fighting spirit of our national team, introducing the 2022 Australian Men's National Team Kits.#Socceroos #GiveIt100 — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 15, 2022

منتخب أوروغواي