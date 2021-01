علوم ممتعة وفنون مرحة.. 10 مخيمات عن بُعد لتنمية مهارات طفلك

Jr Virtual Summer Camp – Week 1!

We had a great time with our first week of virtual camp filled with Frozen themed classes, group rehearsals, Broadway guest speakers and crafts!Join the fun and register now for our third and final camp session (Grease) beginning July 20th! Limited enrollment available!For more information, please visit our website at https://www.gaslampplayers.org/vlt151738.htm

