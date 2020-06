"سأكون سعيدا لخسارة عميل مثلك".. بيزوس يواجه عنصرية العملاء بسبب موقفه من الاحتجاجات

View this post on Instagram

There have been a number of sickening but not surprising responses in my inbox since my last post. This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.

