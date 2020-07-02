البث الحي
شاهد.. مقتل مواطن كشميري أمام حفيده وجندي هندي يقف على جثته

المغردون اتهموا القوات الهندية بقتل المواطن الكشميري (مواقع التواصل)
2/7/2020

تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة لمقتل أحد المواطنين من الشطر الذي تسيطر عليه الهند من إقليم كشمير المُتنازع عليه بين نيودلهي وباكستان، صباح أمس الأربعاء، أمام حفيده البالغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات.

واتهم مغردون القوات الهندية بقتل الجد -ويدعى بشير أحمد خان- بعد التقاط مقطع يُظهر أحد الجنود وهو يقف على جثة في موقع الاشتباكات التي حدثت صباح اليوم في حي "ناكا" في سوبور بين مجموعات مسلحة والجيش الهندي.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للشرطة في كشمير، على تويتر، صورة لأحد الجنود يحمل الطفل بدعوى إنقاذه من المسلحين الذين قتلوا جده، حسب الرواية الرسمية، في حين اتهمت عائلة خان القوات الهندية بقتل والدهم رافضين الرواية الرسمية من الشرطة.

 

 

 

المصدر : خدمة سند

