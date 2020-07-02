شاهد.. مقتل مواطن كشميري أمام حفيده وجندي هندي يقف على جثته

تداول نشطاء على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع مصورة لمقتل أحد المواطنين من الشطر الذي تسيطر عليه الهند من إقليم كشمير المُتنازع عليه بين نيودلهي وباكستان، صباح أمس الأربعاء، أمام حفيده البالغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات.

واتهم مغردون القوات الهندية بقتل الجد -ويدعى بشير أحمد خان- بعد التقاط مقطع يُظهر أحد الجنود وهو يقف على جثة في موقع الاشتباكات التي حدثت صباح اليوم في حي "ناكا" في سوبور بين مجموعات مسلحة والجيش الهندي.

ونشر الحساب الرسمي للشرطة في كشمير، على تويتر، صورة لأحد الجنود يحمل الطفل بدعوى إنقاذه من المسلحين الذين قتلوا جده، حسب الرواية الرسمية، في حين اتهمت عائلة خان القوات الهندية بقتل والدهم رافضين الرواية الرسمية من الشرطة.

From killing his Grand father, then dancing on the body of his Grand father, then doing his photo ops for propaganda to giving him chocolates today we saw it all #Sopore #Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/6KX5XKoRne — Cathy Rolanova (@CRolanova) July 1, 2020

“They killed him and then kept his three year old grandson on his body. The child’s clothes are soaked with his grandpa’s blood. He was not a militant. He was a petty employee” Wife of a civilian killed in North Kashmir today! pic.twitter.com/AGSMt3zBBi — Ali (@Gaamuk) July 1, 2020

In video – Daughter of Bashir Ahmad Khan of HMT Srinagar talking with media, who was killed in Sopore militant attack on paramilitary forces, in which Bashir Ahmad and a CRPF trooper were killed. #Kashmir #Sopore #SoporeAttack pic.twitter.com/OY31xeCyjl — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) July 1, 2020

This Man who is seen in the second picture carrying the kid portraying as if they saved him and care for him is the SAME MAN who didn't care to take this kids grandfather to hospital and didn't care that his body was being walked over. Double Standards.#Sopore #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/hag5yOacVR — Aafiyah J (@JAafia) July 1, 2020