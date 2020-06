شاهد.. رجال شرطة بيض يعتدون بالضرب على شاب من أصول أفريقية في نيويورك

View this post on Instagram

‪Dear @NYCMayor & @NYGovCuomo & @NYPDShea,‬⁣ ⁣ ‪What are you going to do about this?⁣ ⁣ ‪This is TODAY. 100th Precinct. ‬⁣ Far Rockaway Queens.⁣ ⁣ ‪NYPD Officer David Afandor. ‬⁣ ‪Badge #31730. ‬⁣ ⁣ This officer has been ARRESTED for brutality before but you all kept him on the force. ⁣ ⁣ ‪Choked a young Black man unconscious on Father’s Day at the beach. ‬⁣ ⁣ ‪New York just made this a crime last week. ‬⁣ ⁣ ‪It’s been against NYPD policy for 20 years. ‬⁣ ⁣ I’m telling. We’ve had enough. ⁣ ⁣ Period. You are going to allow this city to be set off because you refuse to stop this shit. I’m telling you now. Follow @GrassrootsLaw.