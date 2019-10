تعاطف وصدمة.. طفل هندي يموت داخل بئر ظل عالقا به 3 أيام

#RIPSujith 😥😥😥 2-year-old Sujith Wilson dies after fighting for 3 days without food or water. 75+ hours of rescue operations and we still couldn't save the child with all the technology that we have.

Heart breaking news 💔💔😢😢 .... Sorry #sujit #SujithWilson pic.twitter.com/TYeGDrmne0