محل ورود يُحيي العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف بعد أن أصبحت مدينة أشباح

مزهريات على قارعة الطريق قبالة أبواب المتجر الوحيد المفتوح في كييف (مواقع التواصل)
17/3/2022

بعد 3 أسابيع على بداية الحرب الروسية على أوكرانيا، ومع اقتراب القوات العسكرية الروسية من العاصمة كييف، باتت أكبر مدينة أوكرانية تبدو كمدن الأشباح.

العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف شوارعها تفتقد المارة، ومبانيها خالية، ومتاجرها مغلقة (مواقع التواصل)

ويوثق المصور والمراسل الأوكراني نولان بيترسون على حسابه في تويتر حال العاصمة الأوكرانية بشكل مستمر، حيث تظهر المدينة في صوره التي ينشرها لمتابعيه شبه فاقدة للحياة، بشوارعها التي تفتقد المارَة، ومبانيها الخالية، ومتاجرها المغلقة.

وعلى الرغم من حالة الرعب والدمار التي تعيشها المدينة، والتي أدت إلى هروب غالبية سكانها، إلا أن هناك بقعة واحدة لا تزال تبث الحياة والجمال على طرقات المدينة، حيث نشر المصور على حسابه صورة لمحل زهور في المدينة لم يغلق أبوابه، وأبقى مزهرياته موضوعة على قارعة الطريق قبالة أبواب المتجر.

ولاقى محل الزهور تفاعلا واسعا بين مستخدمي موقع تويتر، الذين تداولوا صوره بشكل واسع، معبرين عن إعجابهم الشديد وتأثرهم باستمرار عمل هذا المتجر، وقالوا إنه يدل على حب الحياة والسلام والإصرار على الاستمرار رغم ما يحيط بالمدينة من قتل ودمار.

 

المصدر : وكالة سند