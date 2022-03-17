بعد 3 أسابيع على بداية الحرب الروسية على أوكرانيا، ومع اقتراب القوات العسكرية الروسية من العاصمة كييف، باتت أكبر مدينة أوكرانية تبدو كمدن الأشباح.

ويوثق المصور والمراسل الأوكراني نولان بيترسون على حسابه في تويتر حال العاصمة الأوكرانية بشكل مستمر، حيث تظهر المدينة في صوره التي ينشرها لمتابعيه شبه فاقدة للحياة، بشوارعها التي تفتقد المارَة، ومبانيها الخالية، ومتاجرها المغلقة.

A flower shop still open today in Kyiv. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/E8NWuRE8c1 — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 14, 2022

وعلى الرغم من حالة الرعب والدمار التي تعيشها المدينة، والتي أدت إلى هروب غالبية سكانها، إلا أن هناك بقعة واحدة لا تزال تبث الحياة والجمال على طرقات المدينة، حيث نشر المصور على حسابه صورة لمحل زهور في المدينة لم يغلق أبوابه، وأبقى مزهرياته موضوعة على قارعة الطريق قبالة أبواب المتجر.

It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to see how Kyiv, my hometown for almost 8 years, has become so empty — with the sounds battle rolling in nonstop. pic.twitter.com/GDaQGstE2H — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 15, 2022

A clear, beautiful morning in Kyiv. Sitting on a bench at the memorial to the Heavenly Hundred just off the Maidan. The sounds of explosions regularly roll in from combat on the city’s outskirts. pic.twitter.com/zBVxe5LrMD — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 15, 2022

Shota Rustaveli in central Kyiv at 7 pm. A street of hip bars and restaurants, normally packed with people. Now deserted. pic.twitter.com/GwoB95OKgO — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 14, 2022

Kyiv’s streets are so eerily quiet today…except for the near constant rumble of combat out in the distance. pic.twitter.com/XWCVS8k9sh — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 14, 2022

In Kyiv, now…watching, listening a battle just miles away. pic.twitter.com/fs82zmwpmy — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 14, 2022

ولاقى محل الزهور تفاعلا واسعا بين مستخدمي موقع تويتر، الذين تداولوا صوره بشكل واسع، معبرين عن إعجابهم الشديد وتأثرهم باستمرار عمل هذا المتجر، وقالوا إنه يدل على حب الحياة والسلام والإصرار على الاستمرار رغم ما يحيط بالمدينة من قتل ودمار.

Let's remember this shop and after the war go to #Ukraine as tourists and spend a lot of money and in particular this shop. They will need our help to rebuild. Absolutely inspirational. https://t.co/IaPSU1eUdI — dbcooper (@dbcoope75412696) March 15, 2022