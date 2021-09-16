انتقل الى المحتوى
ماذا أردن أن يقلن؟.. شاهد رسائل فساتين النائبات بالكونغرس خلال حفل "ميت غالا"

عضوة الكونغرس كارولين مالوني تصل الحفل وقد ارتدت فستانا تدعو فيه للمساواة في الحقوق (الفرنسية)
16/9/2021

فاجأت نائبات بالكونغرس الأميركي الحاضرين بحفل "ميت غالا" (Met Gala) للأزياء بمتحف متروبوليتان للفن بنيويورك، بارتدائهن فساتين تحمل رسائل سياسية وتُعبر عن توجهاتهن خلال الفترة المقبلة.

النائبة أوكاسيو كورتز حضرت الحفل بارتداء فستان مكتوب عليه "افرضوا الضرائب على الأغنياء" (الفرنسية)

 

وشاركت النائبة أوكاسيو كورتز المحسوبة على التيار التقدمي بالحزب الديمقراطي، بارتداء فستان مكتوب عليه "افرضوا الضرائب على الأغنياء"، في دعوة متجددة لرسالتها التي أطلقتها سابقا على حسابها على "تويتر" (Twitter).

 

وعلقت كورتز على صورة فستانها والرسالة التي عليه قائلة "قبل انفجار الكارهين، تتم دعوة المسؤولين المنتخبين في نيويورك بشكل روتيني لحفل ميت غالا، ويكون الحضور تعبيرا عن إشراف على المسؤوليات الثقافية بالمدينة ودعما للجمهور".

 

كما ارتدت النائبة كارولين مالوني فستانًا تدعو فيه للمساواة في الحقوق بين الرجل والمرأة، قائلة "على مستوى الدولة، حقوق المرأة تحت التهديد"، مشيرة لاستخدامها الموضة كقوة من أجل التغيير وللمطالبة بحقوق متساوية للنساء.

 

تفاعلات مؤثرة

أثار حفل أزياء معهد "ميت غالا 2021" (Met Gala 2021) ضجةً عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والذي احتُفي به بعد غياب العام الماضي بسبب كورونا. الحفل استضافته مدينة نيويورك، وتم تخصيصه هذا العام للأزياء الأميركية تحت عنوان "في أميركا.. معجم الموضة"، واختارت النائبات عبارات سياسية تظهر توجههن لمناصرة قضايا المرأة.

 

 

المصدر : وكالة سند

