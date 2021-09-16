ماذا أردن أن يقلن؟.. شاهد رسائل فساتين النائبات بالكونغرس خلال حفل "ميت غالا"

فاجأت نائبات بالكونغرس الأميركي الحاضرين بحفل "ميت غالا" (Met Gala) للأزياء بمتحف متروبوليتان للفن بنيويورك، بارتدائهن فساتين تحمل رسائل سياسية وتُعبر عن توجهاتهن خلال الفترة المقبلة.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗

وشاركت النائبة أوكاسيو كورتز المحسوبة على التيار التقدمي بالحزب الديمقراطي، بارتداء فستان مكتوب عليه "افرضوا الضرائب على الأغنياء"، في دعوة متجددة لرسالتها التي أطلقتها سابقا على حسابها على "تويتر" (Twitter).

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR

وعلقت كورتز على صورة فستانها والرسالة التي عليه قائلة "قبل انفجار الكارهين، تتم دعوة المسؤولين المنتخبين في نيويورك بشكل روتيني لحفل ميت غالا، ويكون الحضور تعبيرا عن إشراف على المسؤوليات الثقافية بالمدينة ودعما للجمهور".

كما ارتدت النائبة كارولين مالوني فستانًا تدعو فيه للمساواة في الحقوق بين الرجل والمرأة، قائلة "على مستوى الدولة، حقوق المرأة تحت التهديد"، مشيرة لاستخدامها الموضة كقوة من أجل التغيير وللمطالبة بحقوق متساوية للنساء.

I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling 4 the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK

Across the country, women’s rights are under attack.

أثار حفل أزياء معهد "ميت غالا 2021" (Met Gala 2021) ضجةً عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والذي احتُفي به بعد غياب العام الماضي بسبب كورونا. الحفل استضافته مدينة نيويورك، وتم تخصيصه هذا العام للأزياء الأميركية تحت عنوان "في أميركا.. معجم الموضة"، واختارت النائبات عبارات سياسية تظهر توجههن لمناصرة قضايا المرأة.

Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z

Cultural influence actually does matter – proud of @aoc for using the met to message https://t.co/DjPZw5IHog

aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl

And the fact that the only people in attendance wearing masks were "the help" – the crew, and not horrific entitled completely un-self-aware morons like AOC. That's the other message.

This was the biggest self-own ever, and AOC doesn't even see it. https://t.co/1ZlriS0d3E

