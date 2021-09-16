ماذا أردن أن يقلن؟.. شاهد رسائل فساتين النائبات بالكونغرس خلال حفل "ميت غالا"

في تقرير نشرته مجلة “التايم” الأميركية، تقول الكاتبة كيت مور إن قواعد الطب النفسي في القرن 19 كانت تعتبر رغبة المرأة في الاستقلال عن الرجل مرضا نفسيا وضربا من الجنون، لذلك يتم إرسالهن إلى مصحات نفسية.
فاجأت نائبات بالكونغرس الأميركي الحاضرين بحفل "ميت غالا" (Met Gala) للأزياء بمتحف متروبوليتان للفن بنيويورك، بارتدائهن فساتين تحمل رسائل سياسية وتُعبر عن توجهاتهن خلال الفترة المقبلة.
And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021
وشاركت النائبة أوكاسيو كورتز المحسوبة على التيار التقدمي بالحزب الديمقراطي، بارتداء فستان مكتوب عليه "افرضوا الضرائب على الأغنياء"، في دعوة متجددة لرسالتها التي أطلقتها سابقا على حسابها على "تويتر" (Twitter).
The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021
وعلقت كورتز على صورة فستانها والرسالة التي عليه قائلة "قبل انفجار الكارهين، تتم دعوة المسؤولين المنتخبين في نيويورك بشكل روتيني لحفل ميت غالا، ويكون الحضور تعبيرا عن إشراف على المسؤوليات الثقافية بالمدينة ودعما للجمهور".
Tax the rich.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 16, 2019
كما ارتدت النائبة كارولين مالوني فستانًا تدعو فيه للمساواة في الحقوق بين الرجل والمرأة، قائلة "على مستوى الدولة، حقوق المرأة تحت التهديد"، مشيرة لاستخدامها الموضة كقوة من أجل التغيير وللمطالبة بحقوق متساوية للنساء.
Across the country, women’s rights are under attack.
I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling 4 the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK
— Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021
تفاعلات مؤثرة
أثار حفل أزياء معهد "ميت غالا 2021" (Met Gala 2021) ضجةً عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والذي احتُفي به بعد غياب العام الماضي بسبب كورونا. الحفل استضافته مدينة نيويورك، وتم تخصيصه هذا العام للأزياء الأميركية تحت عنوان "في أميركا.. معجم الموضة"، واختارت النائبات عبارات سياسية تظهر توجههن لمناصرة قضايا المرأة.
Rep. @AOC on the #MetGala red carpet in a dress that reads Tax the Rich. pic.twitter.com/nq87zCdm8z
— The Recount (@therecount) September 13, 2021
Omg Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney pic.twitter.com/8EaPK1Bc2D
— Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021
Cultural influence actually does matter – proud of @aoc for using the met to message https://t.co/DjPZw5IHog
— Matthew Cortland, Esq (@mattbc) September 14, 2021
aoc wearing the words tax the rich on her dress? simply iconic #MetGala pic.twitter.com/utsxXBXEIl
— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) September 13, 2021
And the fact that the only people in attendance wearing masks were "the help" – the crew, and not horrific entitled completely un-self-aware morons like AOC. That's the other message.
This was the biggest self-own ever, and AOC doesn't even see it. https://t.co/1ZlriS0d3E
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 14, 2021
This will do it! You did it! Rich are taxed! Haters will say this was all about bringing attention to yourself but we know that nobody knew that was your message until this! Like, nobody knew! Going to an ostentatious 30k a seat celebrity event will connect hard with da people! https://t.co/21FKcDyxoa
— yannispappas (@yannispappas) September 14, 2021