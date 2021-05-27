عروسان هنديان لم يتمكنا من عقد قرانهما على الأرض بسبب قيود كورونا فاستأجرا طائرة وعقدا قرانهما فيها بحضور 160 شخصا.

وانتشرت لقطات فيديو، على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر جانبا من عقد قران الزوجين الهنديين على متن الطائرة بحضور ضيوفهم.

واختار الزوجان هذه الحيلة للتهرب من القيود الاحترازية التي تفرضها البلاد، بسبب تزايد انتشار "كوفيد-19" بصورة كبيرة في الهند.

Rakesh-Dakshina from Madurai, who rented a plane for two hours and got married in the wedding sky. Family members who flew from Madurai to Bangalore after getting married by SpiceJet flight from Bangalore to Madurai. #COVID19India #lockdown @TV9Telugu #weddingrestrictions pic.twitter.com/9nDyn3MM4n

A couple tied the knot on-board a chartered flight from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Their relatives & guests were on the same flight.

"A SpiceJet chartered flight was booked y'day from Madurai. Airport Authority officials unaware of the mid-air marriage ceremony," says Airport Director pic.twitter.com/wzMCyMKt5m

— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021