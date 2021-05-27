البث الحي
منوعات|هند

للتحايل على قيود كورونا.. عروسان هنديان يستأجران طائرة لعقد قرانهما

العروسان عقدا قرانهما في الطائرة بحضور 160 شخصا (مواقع التواصل)
27/5/2021

عروسان هنديان لم يتمكنا من عقد قرانهما على الأرض بسبب قيود كورونا فاستأجرا طائرة وعقدا قرانهما فيها بحضور 160 شخصا.

وانتشرت لقطات فيديو، على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، تظهر جانبا من عقد قران الزوجين الهنديين على متن الطائرة بحضور ضيوفهم.

واختار الزوجان هذه الحيلة للتهرب من القيود الاحترازية التي تفرضها البلاد، بسبب تزايد انتشار "كوفيد-19" بصورة كبيرة في الهند.

المصدر : وكالة سند

