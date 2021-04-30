تصدر وسما "شهر التراث العربي الأميركي" (ArabAmericanHeritageMonth) و(AAHM)، منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الأميركي طوال شهر أبريل/نيسان مع إعلان الخارجية الأميركية تسميته بشهر التراث العربي الأميركي.

ونشرت العديد من المؤسسات الأميركية قصصا ملهمة لمشاركة العرب في الحياة الأميركية ومدى تأثيرهم فيها، والتي عبر عنها بيان الخارجية الأميركية بأن لهم بصمة في كل المجالات والمهن.

وشارك الحساب الرسمي للمهاجرين بمدينة نيويورك، بتكريم الدكتور أحمد جابر، مؤسس تجمع العرب الأميركيين بالمدينة عام 1998، معبرين عن اعتزازهم وتقديرهم لما قام به لدعم المجتمع العربي والعمل لدمجه مع جيرانه.

كما عبرت السفيرة إيريكا باركس، مسؤولة شؤون المنظمات الدولية بالخارجية الأميركية، عن فخرها بالمهاجر الأميركي من أصل مصري والذي يُمثل الولايات المتحدة بمجلس الأمن في مباحثاتها بخصوص سوريا واليمن وليبيا.

We are celebrating our IO colleagues during Arab American Heritage Month #AAHM! Ahmed Shama, an Egyptian-American immigrant, serves as a Foreign Service Officer at @USUN, where he represents the United States in UN Security Council negotiations on Syria, Libya, and Iraq. pic.twitter.com/LYDcC2zQyK — Ambassador Erica Barks-Ruggles (@State_IO) April 27, 2021

واحتفت بعض المؤسسات الطبية بالعاملين بها من الأطباء من أصل عربي الذين كانت لهم إسهامات مؤثرة في المجتمع الأميركي.

.@StateDeptSpox: The Department of State is proud to recognize April as National Arab American Heritage Month. Americans of Arab heritage are very much a part of the fabric of this nation, and Arab Americans have contributed in every field and profession. #AAHM pic.twitter.com/5oe2R85e46 — Department of State (@StateDept) April 1, 2021

الاحتفاء بمؤسس تجمع عرب أميركا بمدينة نيويورك

This #ArabAmericanHeritageMonth, we honor Dr. Ahmad Jaber, who created the @ArabAmericanNY in Brooklyn in 1998. His impactful work to support his community and bring Arab New Yorkers and their neighbors closer together will continue to be cherished for years to come. pic.twitter.com/9JywyvdGAS — NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) April 23, 2021

"Dr. Ahmad Jaber was a beacon of leadership for all immigrants building lives for themselves in NYC. In working to bring Arab New Yorkers & their neighbors closer together, he broke down barriers to make our communities safer, stronger, & more united." –@ArabAmericanNY — NYC Immigrant Affairs (@NYCImmigrants) April 23, 2021

مهاجرة تونسية إلى بوسطن الأميركية

As a daughter of immigrants & an Arab American myself, I’m proud to join the nation in recognizing April as #ArabAmericanHeritageMonth. Let’s continue to uplift & celebrate our Arab American community throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/Yy1awtndQW — Annissa Essaibi George (@AnnissaForBos) April 25, 2021

احتفاء الخارجية الأميركية بمهاجرة سورية

Shereen Faraj has helped advance U.S. foreign policy throughout her career. She played a key role in managing the U.S. Syria response at @USAID and also managed the development and implementation of @StateDept anti-trafficking programs in the Middle East and South Asia. #AAHM pic.twitter.com/aTptapDnff — Jalina Porter (@StateDeputySpox) April 25, 2021

احتفاء شرطة ديترويت بمهاجر عربي

Our nation’s history is filled with contributions of Arab Americans. During #ArabAmericanHeritageMonth, @CBP #OFO reaffirms the vital role they have played in enriching our American life. Read about #CBP Officer Bazzi from @DFODetroit who shares his role model. #OFOProud pic.twitter.com/ebynLLuwUk — OFO Executive Asst. Commissioner William Ferrara (@OFOEAC) April 28, 2021

الاحتفاء بطبيب لبناني بأحد المستشفيات الأميركية