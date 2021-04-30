البث الحي
قصص ملهمة لمؤثرين عرب بواشنطن.. احتفاء بشهر التراث العربي الأميركي

نشرت العديد من المؤسسات الأميركية قصصا ملهمة لمشاركة العرب في الحياة الأميركية ومدى تأثيرهم فيها

الخارجية الأميركية: تفخر وزارة الخارجية بإعلان أبريل/نيسان باعتباره الشهر القومي للتراث العربي الأميركي (مواقع التواصل)
30/4/2021

تصدر وسما "شهر التراث العربي الأميركي" (ArabAmericanHeritageMonth) و(AAHM)، منصات التواصل الاجتماعي الأميركي طوال شهر أبريل/نيسان مع إعلان الخارجية الأميركية تسميته بشهر التراث العربي الأميركي.

ونشرت العديد من المؤسسات الأميركية قصصا ملهمة لمشاركة العرب في الحياة الأميركية ومدى تأثيرهم فيها، والتي عبر عنها بيان الخارجية الأميركية بأن لهم بصمة في كل المجالات والمهن.

وشارك الحساب الرسمي للمهاجرين بمدينة نيويورك، بتكريم الدكتور أحمد جابر، مؤسس تجمع العرب الأميركيين بالمدينة عام 1998، معبرين عن اعتزازهم وتقديرهم لما قام به لدعم المجتمع العربي والعمل لدمجه مع جيرانه.

كما عبرت السفيرة إيريكا باركس، مسؤولة شؤون المنظمات الدولية بالخارجية الأميركية، عن فخرها بالمهاجر الأميركي من أصل مصري والذي يُمثل الولايات المتحدة بمجلس الأمن في مباحثاتها بخصوص سوريا واليمن وليبيا.

واحتفت بعض المؤسسات الطبية بالعاملين بها من الأطباء من أصل عربي الذين كانت لهم إسهامات مؤثرة في المجتمع الأميركي.

الاحتفاء بمؤسس تجمع عرب أميركا بمدينة نيويورك

مهاجرة تونسية إلى بوسطن الأميركية

احتفاء الخارجية الأميركية بمهاجرة سورية

احتفاء شرطة ديترويت بمهاجر عربي

الاحتفاء بطبيب لبناني بأحد المستشفيات الأميركية

