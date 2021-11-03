Skip links

بدون كمامة.. جونسون يلحق ببايدن في غفوة قمة المناخ بغلاسكو

جونسون يغفو وهو يجلس بدون كمامة بين الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش وناشط المناخ البريطاني السير ديفيد أتينبارا (مواقع التواصل)
3/11/2021

لحق رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بوريس جونسون بالرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن؛ وذلك في غفوة نوم قصيرة أثناء انعقاد جلسات قمة المناخ المقامة بمدينة غلاسكو في أسكتلندا.

وأظهرت صور متداولة لإحدى الجلسات -أمس الثلاثاء- جونسون وهو يجلس بدون كمامة بجوار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش وناشط المناخ البريطاني السير ديفيد أتينبارا الذي تخطى التسعين من عمره، وكأنه ذهب في غفوة من النوم.

وعلى الرغم من أن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني قد ظهر بعينين مفتوحتين، ومرتديا للكمامة في صور أخرى؛ فإنه لم يسلم من السخرية الواسعة عبر منصات التواصل، والتي قارنت بينه وبين الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن.

وكان بايدن قد ظهر في مقطع فيديو من فعاليات أول أمس الاثنين وهو يغفو أيضا أثناء إحدى الجلسات مرتديا كمامة سوداء، لينال سيلا من السخرية حول العالم.

وانتقد مغردون وساسة بريطانيون تلك اللقطة التي ظهر عليها جونسون، مشيرين إلى أنها لا تتناسب مع الحدث العالمي حول المناخ، فيما رأى آخرون أن تلك الوظيفة تضع على صاحبها ضغوطا كبيرة يحتاج خلالها للنوم لساعات طويلة ولا تسمح له المسؤوليات بذلك.

وعلق البرلماني ديفيد لامي -في تغريدة له عبر تويتر- قائلا "حان الوقت لاستيقاظ بوريس جونسون، العالم يحترق.. يولي السير ديفيد أتينبارا اهتماما لأزمة المناخ، وقد حان الوقت لأن تفعل حكومتك أيضا".

بينما قالت زميلته الأسكتلندية كارول موناغان -في تغريدة أخرى- "الكمامات هي في الغالب لحماية الآخرين.. هذه الصورة تحكي العديد من القصص".

المصدر : وكالة سند

