بدون كمامة.. جونسون يلحق ببايدن في غفوة قمة المناخ بغلاسكو

لحق رئيس الوزراء البريطاني بوريس جونسون بالرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن؛ وذلك في غفوة نوم قصيرة أثناء انعقاد جلسات قمة المناخ المقامة بمدينة غلاسكو في أسكتلندا.

A lot of folks who are angry about Boris Johnson having a nap at #COP26 aren’t angry about Sleepy Joe having a nap at #COP26 I say good luck to them both. I’d have taken a sleeping bag 😴 pic.twitter.com/1iYcYTIPLn — Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) November 1, 2021

وأظهرت صور متداولة لإحدى الجلسات -أمس الثلاثاء- جونسون وهو يجلس بدون كمامة بجوار الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش وناشط المناخ البريطاني السير ديفيد أتينبارا الذي تخطى التسعين من عمره، وكأنه ذهب في غفوة من النوم.

When you’re sitting next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough and you *still* can’t be arsed to wear a mask. Or even stay awake. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/xrhXUMky2F — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) November 2, 2021

وعلى الرغم من أن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني قد ظهر بعينين مفتوحتين، ومرتديا للكمامة في صور أخرى؛ فإنه لم يسلم من السخرية الواسعة عبر منصات التواصل، والتي قارنت بينه وبين الرئيس الأميركي جو بايدن.

Re the mask point lots of people are raising (totally fairly!). Not great to be unmasked next to Sir David… Also though, looks like the masking of Boris Johnson and David Attenborough chopped and changed a bit in different photos from the same run 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WMw5OJTAfx — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) November 1, 2021

وكان بايدن قد ظهر في مقطع فيديو من فعاليات أول أمس الاثنين وهو يغفو أيضا أثناء إحدى الجلسات مرتديا كمامة سوداء، لينال سيلا من السخرية حول العالم.

وانتقد مغردون وساسة بريطانيون تلك اللقطة التي ظهر عليها جونسون، مشيرين إلى أنها لا تتناسب مع الحدث العالمي حول المناخ، فيما رأى آخرون أن تلك الوظيفة تضع على صاحبها ضغوطا كبيرة يحتاج خلالها للنوم لساعات طويلة ولا تسمح له المسؤوليات بذلك.

Masks are predominantly to protect others.

This photo tells many stories. https://t.co/ClhS1PQUmi — Carol Monaghan MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CMonaghanSNP) November 2, 2021

وعلق البرلماني ديفيد لامي -في تغريدة له عبر تويتر- قائلا "حان الوقت لاستيقاظ بوريس جونسون، العالم يحترق.. يولي السير ديفيد أتينبارا اهتماما لأزمة المناخ، وقد حان الوقت لأن تفعل حكومتك أيضا".

Time to wake up @borisjohnson the world is burning. Sir David Attenborough is paying attention to the climate crisis, it's time your Government did too #cop26 pic.twitter.com/NwblaibP6n — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 1, 2021

بينما قالت زميلته الأسكتلندية كارول موناغان -في تغريدة أخرى- "الكمامات هي في الغالب لحماية الآخرين.. هذه الصورة تحكي العديد من القصص".

The absolute state of our (apparent) PM. No mask, why? The sleeping is a good representation of his governments approach to most things at the moment – climate change included – asleep at the wheel!We are the host country, we all need sleep I know but this looks bad! https://t.co/9jPleRspoc — Danny McKeown-Henshall (@Dannymaddog) November 2, 2021

I’ll fall asleep just thinking about #COP26 It’s better than counting sheep! https://t.co/pYSA0qdB1J — Nicki Hattingh 🌸🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇭🇺🇸 (@nicki_hattingh) November 2, 2021

These high stress jobs sometimes require a 12-16 hour day. Nothing wrong with a 5-minute power nap. https://t.co/6geyr9k6C7 — Lakester (@Lakekeys) November 2, 2021