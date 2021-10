تداول رواد المنصات الاجتماعية مقطع فيديو لعروسين وهما يبحران داخل قدر طهي بشوارع كيرالا، جنوبي الهند، بعد أن غطتها مياه الفيضانات، وذلك للوصول إلى حفل زفافهما.

#WATCH | A bride and a groom in flood affected Alappuzha of Kerala were ferried to Panayannurkavu Devi Temple, Thalavady in a cooking vessel for their wedding. Bride Aishwarya, a resident of Ambalapuzha, & groom Akash, a resident of Thakazhi, are both health workers in Chengannur

So this couple from Alappuzha district in Kerala used a large cooking vessel to wade through the flood water to get to their wedding venue. Even the wedding venue was flooded, but fortunately they managed to get married without missing the muhurtham time

— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) October 18, 2021