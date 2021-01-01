وسط أجواء كورونا.. بالصور هكذا استقبل العالم العام الجديد 2021

ودع العالم عام 2020 بمشاعر مختلطة بين الحزن، الذي سببته الجائحة الحالية، وبين تفاؤل بانفراجة قريبة خلال العام القادم، وسط احتفالات خيمت عليها أجواء كورونا.

إضاءات ليلة رأس السنة، وعرض ليزر على الواجهة الأمامية لـ"قصر الثقافة والعلوم" في وارسو، بولندا (الأوروبية)

وتصدر وسم "#HappyNewYea" (عام جديد سعيد) المنصات العالمية احتفالا بالعام الجديد، حيث شارك به آلاف المغردين، الذين اضطروا إلى الاحتفال عبر المنصات، بعيدا عن الشوارع والتجمعات.

الشرطة تقوم بدوريات في ساحة تايمز سكوير الفارغة قبل احتفالات ليلة رأس السنة الجديدة في مدينة نيويورك (غيتي)

وسيطرت على التفاعلات الأماني بعام أفضل من العام الماضي، الذي خيمت عليه تداعيات فيروس كورونا.

برج "سباسكايا" (Spaskaya) في موسكو كرملين (يسار) وكاتدرائية القديس باسيل (على اليمين) خلف الشجرة المزينة بمناسبة رأس السنة الجديدة، وعطلة عيد الميلاد في موسكو، روسيا (الأوروبية)

وتركزت التفاعلات أيضا على تمنيات المغردين بانفراجة خلال العام الجديد وسط مظاهر احتفال محدودة؛ بسبب كورونا.

امرأتان كينيتان (أسفل) ترتديان أقنعة الوجه تلتقطان صورة سيلفي بهاتفهما المحمول بجوار شجرة تين مبدعة عمرها قرن من الزمان مزينة بالأضواء عشية رأس السنة الجديدة، في منطقة ويستلاندز في نيروبي، كينيا (الأوروبية)

وتباين تركيز التغريدات ما بين رثاء الضحايا، الذين لقوا حتفهم على إثر الإصابة بالكورونا، ورفع الروح المعنوية في مواجهته، وتوقعات بقرب انتهاء الجائحة مع توافر أكثر من لقاح مؤخرا.

منظر لمطعم على شاطئ غزة مزين لاستقبال رأس السنة وعيد الميلاد خلال ليلة رأس السنة وسط قيود فيروس كورونا (الأناضول)

ولم تخل التفاعلات من مشاركة الصور والذكريات، التي عاشها المغردون في هذا العام الصعب، بينما حرص بعض الساسة والقادة على إلقاء كلمات مسجلة بتلك المناسبة عبر حساباتهم الشخصية على المنصات.

كما شهد الوسم تداولا واسعا لمظاهر الاحتفالات، التي غابت عنها الحشود والتجمعات، وذلك بسبب فرض القيود الصارمة في عدد كبير من الدول؛ لتجنب تفشى فيروس كورونا.

بسبب الإجراءات التقييدية المتخذة لمكافحة أزمة فيروس كورونا، لم يُسمح لأي متفرج بحضور عرض ليلة رأس السنة الجديدة في بوابة براندنبورغ في برلين، ألمانيا (الأوروبية)

هونغ كونغ

#HappyNewYear! Let’s share the moment we say goodbye to 2020 and hello to a brighter, safer 2021 with this virtual celebration.#NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/Ev764lfFSM — Hong Kong (@discoverhk) December 31, 2020

تفاعلات مختارة

بقدر ما كانت السنة الماضية صعبة، بقدر ما علمتني الكثير، مثل أن أقدر الأشياء البسيطة التي في حياتنا، كالعائلة و #البيئة و #الحرية..كانت سنة ذكرتني أيضا بأهمية التكاتف والتعاون في وجه الصعاب والتحديات..أتمنى أن تأتي #السنة_الجديدة بالخير علينا جميعا و #كل_عام_وأنتم_بخير. #عام_جديد pic.twitter.com/HHP1G33XuJ — Rosie Dyasروزي دياز 🇬🇧 (@RosieDyasUK) December 31, 2020

ابنة دونالد ترامب تحتفل

On this last day of a challenging year I am more grateful than ever for the love, family, faith and friends that are core to my life. Wishing you and your family health, happiness and joy in 2021! #nye #happynewyear #newyearseve pic.twitter.com/oHey214yYs — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 31, 2020

I think we can all agree, 2020 was a dumpster 🔥. From COVID to cancer, I wasn't sure how I'd get through it. But 2020 was also a year of reconnections and deepening relationships, so for that, I am grateful—as I am for those of you who made it a little less awful. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/aQLitjLbpY — Jeffrey R Epstein (@EpsteinJeffrey) December 31, 2020

With 2020 coming to a close, I wanted to take a moment to wish you all, our best wishes. I hope that 2021 holds success and good fortune in any endeavor you pursue.

Wishing all a very happy new year!#HappyNewYear2021 #HappyNewYear https://t.co/IG8lBXDJro — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) December 31, 2020

كل سنة وانتوا طيبين ❤🌲 وعلى الخير متجمعين وفي عشرين واحد وعشرين ناخد كلنا الڤاكسين .. قولوا امين 🤲❤

(وربنا يتمها على خير ويكملها بالستر)#HappyNewYear ❤ #HappyNewYear2021 🌲🌲❤ pic.twitter.com/oB4Zw4JwDC — Ramez Galal (@ramezgalal) December 31, 2020

Dear 2021, fill up our lives with love, butterflies & sunshine. May we hold on to the ones who love & care for us. Give me the strength to let go of everything that was not meant to be mine. I struggle with that a lot.

হে ঈশ্বর, সঙ্গে থেকো 🙏🏼

Wish all of you #HappyNewYear — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) December 31, 2020

2021… And our fight for a new Lebanon continues. Stay strong and keep the faith.#HappyNewYear

في ٢٠٢١… نضالنا للبنان جديد يستمر بقوّة وإيمان.#عام_سعيد — Samy Gemayel (@samygemayel) December 31, 2020

And it’s a very Happy New Year to you all from me ! Tonight’s a great time to recognise all the positivity and inspiration we also saw in abundance in a tough year. 2021 is there for you, full of opportunity. Are you ready ?! #HappyNewYear2021 #HappyNewYear #goforit pic.twitter.com/bYTk1poLEU — Theo Paphitis (@TheoPaphitis) December 31, 2020

Lots or reasons to be optimistic for 2021 – Vaccine here and Trump out.. Reminds me of the jewish joke:

‘ I’m an optimist.’

‘If you’re an optimist, why are you so worried?’

‘You think it’s easy being an optimist?’”#HappyNewYear to all and may it be a creative one. — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) December 31, 2020

I hope all our friends and Allies are having a very happy holiday season, and I wish everyone a safe & healthy 2021! #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/muJFnrBOHW — Ambassador Hutchison (@USAmbNATO) December 31, 2020

It's been an incredibly challenging year for all of us, and I'm glad for the great moments we've created together 🙏 I'm also proud to see how you support each other during these difficult times…wishing everyone a healthy 2021 and a #HappyNewYear!!! — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) December 31, 2020

A very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2021 to all of you! May we all be healthy, happy, kind & compassionate towards each and all…. For there’s no greater treasure than health & kindness. Here’s to a joyous blessed 2021 🤲🙏🏼🤩🥳 #BeKind #HappyNewYear2021 #HappyNewYear #NewYear #Welcome2021 pic.twitter.com/UMOl7Ug1ns — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) December 31, 2020

Eighty thousand people stolen from us this year. A muted reflective NYE as I mentally consign 2020 to the bin.

At home, in tier 4, and so fortunate in the scheme of things. #StayAtHome#HappyNewYear — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) December 31, 2020

One of my favorite pictures of 2020: Working from home for @KVUE in May. Wishing you all peace, happiness and good health in 2021. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/dHxfgIKMnN — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) December 31, 2020

#HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2021 Tomorrow it’s time to decide what our #NewYearsResolution will be. If you like my message, please RT and let’s make 2021 memorable for goodness sake. Please #BeKind & #StaySafe Wx https://t.co/tLL2v5vRuw — Will Travers (@willtravers) December 31, 2020

Heading into our final bulletin of 2020 with this amazing ⁦@itvcalendar⁩ team. Happy New Year from all of us here. What a journey we’ve all been on. We wish you a much happier 2021 and look forward to having you join us then. #HappyNewYear 😊 pic.twitter.com/wBDwA073wt — Christine Talbot (@christinetalbot) December 31, 2020

Wherever you are in the world, here's hoping your 2021 is a whole lot better than 2020. #HappyNewYear — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) December 31, 2020

#HappyNewYear to everyone. Let’s hope that #2021 is a lot better than this awful #2020. All of us have lost friends & people who were important in our lives. But we go on. My New Years wish is simply…Stay well & safe everyone!!! #NewYearsHope #Faith — Art Shamsky (@ArtShamsky) December 31, 2020

سيدني تستقبله بالأضواء الصاخبة

واستقبلت أستراليا العام الجديد مبكرا، حيث شهدت سماء العاصمة (سيدني)، عروضا مبهرة للألعاب النارية، في وداع 2020 واحتفالا بقدوم 2021.

وتداول شهود عيان مقاطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لمظاهر الاحتفال، حيث تركزت الألعاب النارية على جسر ميناء سيدني، والذي زُين أيضا بالأضواء الصاخبة.

ولم تشهد الاحتفالات هذا العام أي حشود أو تجمعات لمشاهدة تلك الاحتفالات في ميدان سيدني كما هو معتاد، وذلك بسبب القواعد الصارمة؛ لتجنب تفشي فيروس كورونا.

✨Happy New Year 🥳 2021 from Sydney Australia 🇦🇺🐨🥂🤩‼️✨ pic.twitter.com/tM59s5y2Q8 — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔦𝔫𝔞 ℜ𝔬𝔰𝔢 |🇬🇷🌅|📍🇦🇺|🇯🇵⛩| (@christinatria81) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year from Sydney Australia #2021

🎉🎉🥂❤🥳 pic.twitter.com/eZnAx5eh8H — Michelle 🌻🌻 (@michelle040) December 31, 2020

بريطانيا تحتفي بقائمة الشرف الملكية لعام 2021

احتفت الحكومة البريطانية بقائمة الشرف للعام الجديد، التي تضعها الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، والتي تتزامن مع نهاية كل عام، وتضم الأشخاص أصحاب الخدمات الاستثنائية للمملكة في الداخل والخارج.

وبحسب بيان نشرته الحكومة عبر موقعها، فإن قائمة الشرف في الخارج ضمت 153 شخصا في مجالات متنوعة مثل: الأعمال الخيرية، والتنمية، والتعليم، والسياسة الخارجية، والصحة. وجاء على رأس القائمة كل من سائق "الفورمولا وان" لويس هاميلتون، والمصور السينمائي روغر ديكنز، لمساهمتهم في مجالي الرياضة والسينما.

وشهدت قائمة الشرف داخل المملكة، 1239 شخصا، من بينهم 603 من النساء، اللاتي تركزت معظم جهودهن في المشكلات، التي ارتبطت بجائحة فيروس كورونا.

وقال رئيس الوزراء، بوريس جونسون عبر تويتر "يمنحنا العام الجديد فرصة لتحية من تفانى لمساعدة بلدنا، في عام قدم فيه الكثيرون تضحيات لحماية الطواقم الطبية وإنقاذ الأرواح".

وبرز وسم "#Honours2021" (قائمة الشرف الملكية 2021) على المنصات البريطانية، حيث احتفى المغردون بأسماء المكرمين في القائمة، ووجهوا لهم الشكر على جهودهم خلال عام شهد أوقاتا عصيبة.

The New Year #Honours2021 give us an opportunity to salute the dedication of those who have gone above and beyond in their contribution to our country, in a year when so many have made sacrifices to protect our NHS and save lives. https://t.co/vxihmWWcT8 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 31, 2020

“Congratulations to all our brilliant scientists and engineers who have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours and in particular those who have made such a valuable contribution to the fight against covid.” – PV #Honours2021 — Sir Patrick Vallance (@uksciencechief) December 31, 2020

We're beyond thrilled to announce that five members of #TeamWAST have been recognised in the Queen's #NYHonours List 🎖️ CEO @jasonkillens: 'These awards recognise the dedication of some of our very best ambulance professionals.' Full story 👉 https://t.co/CvK5oxVDYc #Honours2021 pic.twitter.com/QfQyrVAN06 — Welsh Ambulance (@WelshAmbulance) December 30, 2020

Truly delighted that Alan Black has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Very well deserved- his integrity and sheer humanity stand out. Warm congratulations to Alan and his family. #Honours2021 @uuponline pic.twitter.com/FvH7M67lBj — Danny Kennedy (@DKennedy_UUP) December 31, 2020

Congratulations to Donald Blair (Carrickfergus), Norman Boxall (Reading), Alan King (Barnet) and Albert Ryder (Tottenham) who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List for services to their local communities and the BB! 👏🎖️ #FaithInYoungPeople #BoysBrigade #Honours2021 pic.twitter.com/zFCBQtp373 — The Boys' Brigade (@theboysbrigade) December 31, 2020

Congratulations to Sir Roger Deakins! An icon of British cinematography is Knighted and recognised in the Queen’s #NYHonours. His exceptional contribution to film and culture is an inspiration to us all! @deakinsarchives @BAFTALA @filminuk_BFC #filmisgreat #Honours2021 pic.twitter.com/nMxAshFIPY — UK Consulate in LA (@UKinLA) December 30, 2020

أميركا.. روبوتات ترقص على إيقاع الموسيقى

نشرت شركة "بوسطن ديناميك" (Boston Dynamics) الأميركية، مقطع فيديو، على قناتها الرسمية عبر يوتيوب، لروبوتات ترقص على أغنية "هل تحبني؟" (Do You Love Me؟) الشهيرة، احتفالا بالعام الجديد.

وأظهر المقطع الذي شهد تداولا واسعا عبر المنصات، الروبوت الأول الذي يمتلك ذراعين وقدمين، وهو يقفز ويتحرك على أنغام الموسيقى بشكل سلس ودقيق للغاية.

ثم سرعان ما ينضم له، روبوت ثان يشبهه تماما ليرقصا سويا، ويكتمل العرض بانضمام اثنين آخرين يشبهان الحيوانات، ويبدأ الرباعي بتقديم عرض متناغم مع الأغنية.

وتشتهر الشركة الأميركية، بنشر مقاطع فيديو، لروبوتات متنوعة، وهي تقوم بمحاكاة حركة الكائنات الحية بما فيها البشر، والتي تبدو طرقا خارقة في كثير منها.

وبرزت تفاعلات عدة مع المقطع، الذي حقق أكثر من 10 ملايين مشاهدة عبر يوتيوب، حيث رأى مغردون أنه يعد عرضا عبقريا، فيما تخوف آخرون من سيطرة الروبوتات على العالم مستقبلا.

وتأسست الشركة عام 1992، فرعا من "معهد ماساشوستس للتكنولوجيا" (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)، وأصبحت مملوكة لشركة "هيونداي" (Hyundai) للسيارات منذ عام 2020.

I, for one, welcome our Boston Dynamics robot overlords. — the new 2021 model mark hoppus (@markhoppus) December 29, 2020

Real robots by @BostonDynamics.

We are so dead. pic.twitter.com/oOBxBXKByG — Carlos Balsalobre (@cbalsalobre) December 30, 2020

What I see: the power of reinforcement learning https://t.co/yuBpqb1AnD — Mark Russinovich (@markrussinovich) December 30, 2020

See, this is cool and all, but when they rise up and destroy us all, I won't feel very good knowing there could be a Boston Dynamics robot Default Dancing over my grave. https://t.co/dxH9a7VnL5 — RADIANT (@radiantFGC) December 29, 2020

the dancing black cop in every major city gonna be out of work https://t.co/YksifNWFh4 — negro frolics (@DesmondCole) December 30, 2020