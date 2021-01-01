البث الحي
وسط أجواء كورونا.. بالصور هكذا استقبل العالم العام الجديد 2021

فنان الرمال الهندي سودارسان باتنايك يصنع تمثالا رمليا عشية العام الجديد يحمل رسالة "أمل جديد 2021، عام جديد سعيد"، على شاطئ بوري في أوريسا، الهند (الأوروبية)
فنان الرمال الهندي سودارسان باتنايك يصنع تمثالا رمليا عشية العام الجديد يحمل رسالة "أمل جديد 2021، عام جديد سعيد"، على شاطئ بوري في أوريسا، الهند (الأوروبية)
ودع العالم عام 2020 بمشاعر مختلطة بين الحزن، الذي سببته الجائحة الحالية، وبين تفاؤل بانفراجة قريبة خلال العام القادم، وسط احتفالات خيمت عليها أجواء كورونا.

إضاءات ليلة رأس السنة، وعرض ليزر على الواجهة الأمامية لـ"قصر الثقافة والعلوم" في وارسو، بولندا (الأوروبية)

وتصدر وسم "#HappyNewYea" (عام جديد سعيد) المنصات العالمية احتفالا بالعام الجديد، حيث شارك به آلاف المغردين، الذين اضطروا إلى الاحتفال عبر المنصات، بعيدا عن الشوارع والتجمعات.

الشرطة تقوم بدوريات في ساحة تايمز سكوير الفارغة قبل احتفالات ليلة رأس السنة الجديدة في مدينة نيويورك (غيتي)

وسيطرت على التفاعلات الأماني بعام أفضل من العام الماضي، الذي خيمت عليه تداعيات فيروس كورونا.

برج "سباسكايا" (Spaskaya) في موسكو كرملين (يسار) وكاتدرائية القديس باسيل (على اليمين) خلف الشجرة المزينة بمناسبة رأس السنة الجديدة، وعطلة عيد الميلاد في موسكو، روسيا (الأوروبية)

وتركزت التفاعلات أيضا على تمنيات المغردين بانفراجة خلال العام الجديد وسط مظاهر احتفال محدودة؛ بسبب كورونا.

امرأتان كينيتان (أسفل) ترتديان أقنعة الوجه تلتقطان صورة سيلفي بهاتفهما المحمول بجوار شجرة تين مبدعة عمرها قرن من الزمان مزينة بالأضواء عشية رأس السنة الجديدة، في منطقة ويستلاندز في نيروبي، كينيا (الأوروبية)

وتباين تركيز التغريدات ما بين رثاء الضحايا، الذين لقوا حتفهم على إثر الإصابة بالكورونا، ورفع الروح المعنوية في مواجهته، وتوقعات بقرب انتهاء الجائحة مع توافر أكثر من لقاح مؤخرا.

منظر لمطعم على شاطئ غزة مزين  لاستقبال رأس السنة وعيد الميلاد خلال ليلة رأس السنة وسط قيود فيروس كورونا (الأناضول)

ولم تخل التفاعلات من مشاركة الصور والذكريات، التي عاشها المغردون في هذا العام الصعب، بينما حرص بعض الساسة والقادة على إلقاء كلمات مسجلة بتلك المناسبة عبر حساباتهم الشخصية على المنصات.

كما شهد الوسم تداولا واسعا لمظاهر الاحتفالات، التي غابت عنها الحشود والتجمعات، وذلك بسبب فرض القيود الصارمة في عدد كبير من الدول؛ لتجنب تفشى فيروس كورونا.

بسبب الإجراءات التقييدية المتخذة لمكافحة أزمة فيروس كورونا، لم يُسمح لأي متفرج بحضور عرض ليلة رأس السنة الجديدة في بوابة براندنبورغ في برلين، ألمانيا (الأوروبية)

واستقبلت أستراليا العام الجديد مبكرا، حيث شهدت سماء العاصمة (سيدني)، عروضا مبهرة للألعاب النارية، في وداع 2020 واحتفالا بقدوم 2021.

وتداول شهود عيان مقاطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لمظاهر الاحتفال، حيث تركزت الألعاب النارية على جسر ميناء سيدني، والذي زُين أيضا بالأضواء الصاخبة.

ولم تشهد الاحتفالات هذا العام أي حشود أو تجمعات لمشاهدة تلك الاحتفالات في ميدان سيدني كما هو معتاد، وذلك بسبب القواعد الصارمة؛ لتجنب تفشي فيروس كورونا.

بريطانيا تحتفي بقائمة الشرف الملكية لعام 2021

احتفت الحكومة البريطانية بقائمة الشرف للعام الجديد، التي تضعها الملكة إليزابيث الثانية، والتي تتزامن مع نهاية كل عام، وتضم الأشخاص أصحاب الخدمات الاستثنائية للمملكة في الداخل والخارج.

وبحسب بيان نشرته الحكومة عبر موقعها، فإن قائمة الشرف في الخارج ضمت 153 شخصا في مجالات متنوعة مثل: الأعمال الخيرية، والتنمية، والتعليم، والسياسة الخارجية، والصحة. وجاء على رأس القائمة كل من سائق "الفورمولا وان" لويس هاميلتون، والمصور السينمائي روغر ديكنز، لمساهمتهم في مجالي الرياضة والسينما.

وشهدت قائمة الشرف داخل المملكة، 1239 شخصا، من بينهم 603 من النساء، اللاتي تركزت معظم جهودهن في المشكلات، التي ارتبطت بجائحة فيروس كورونا.

وقال رئيس الوزراء، بوريس جونسون عبر تويتر "يمنحنا العام الجديد فرصة لتحية من تفانى لمساعدة بلدنا، في عام قدم فيه الكثيرون تضحيات لحماية الطواقم الطبية وإنقاذ الأرواح".

وبرز وسم "#Honours2021" (قائمة الشرف الملكية 2021) على المنصات البريطانية، حيث احتفى المغردون بأسماء المكرمين في القائمة، ووجهوا لهم الشكر على جهودهم خلال عام شهد أوقاتا عصيبة.

أميركا.. روبوتات ترقص على إيقاع الموسيقى

نشرت شركة "بوسطن ديناميك" (Boston Dynamics) الأميركية، مقطع فيديو، على قناتها الرسمية عبر يوتيوب، لروبوتات ترقص على أغنية "هل تحبني؟" (Do You Love Me؟) الشهيرة، احتفالا بالعام الجديد.

وأظهر المقطع الذي شهد تداولا واسعا عبر المنصات، الروبوت الأول الذي يمتلك ذراعين وقدمين، وهو يقفز ويتحرك على أنغام الموسيقى بشكل سلس ودقيق للغاية.

ثم سرعان ما ينضم له، روبوت ثان يشبهه تماما ليرقصا سويا، ويكتمل العرض بانضمام اثنين آخرين يشبهان الحيوانات، ويبدأ الرباعي بتقديم عرض متناغم مع الأغنية.

وتشتهر الشركة الأميركية، بنشر مقاطع فيديو، لروبوتات متنوعة، وهي تقوم بمحاكاة حركة الكائنات الحية بما فيها البشر، والتي تبدو طرقا خارقة في كثير منها.

وبرزت تفاعلات عدة مع المقطع، الذي حقق أكثر من 10 ملايين مشاهدة عبر يوتيوب، حيث رأى مغردون أنه يعد عرضا عبقريا، فيما تخوف آخرون من سيطرة الروبوتات على العالم مستقبلا.

وتأسست الشركة عام 1992، فرعا من "معهد ماساشوستس للتكنولوجيا" (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)، وأصبحت مملوكة لشركة "هيونداي" (Hyundai) للسيارات منذ عام 2020.

