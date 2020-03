جمعية "حسم" السعودية تحصد أهم جائزة حقوقية في هولندا

Today ALQST Director @abo1fares received the “Geuzenpenning" award on behalf of Saudi Civil and Political Rights Association (ACPRA).



ACPRA campaigned for fundamental rights in Saudi Arabia until it was banned in 2013, and its 11 members prosecuted.



#StandWithSaudiHeroes pic.twitter.com/r8A3PE7JpC — ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) March 13, 2020