طوّرته طبيبة ماليزية مسلمة.. حجاب معقم لغرف العمليات في بريطانيا

We believe we're the first Trust in the UK to introduce disposable sterile headscarves for staff to use in our Operating Theatres thanks to former Royal Derby Hospital Medical Student, Farah Roslan. pic.twitter.com/Mzb5nK1950 — University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS FT (@UHDBTrust) December 11, 2019