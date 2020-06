"قتلة زهرة القمر".. فيلم يكشف أكثر المؤامرات المخيفة في التاريخ الأميركي

View this post on Instagram

There’s still time to take part in the #AllinChallenge for a chance to join me, De Niro and Scorsese on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon. You’ll get a walk-on role, lunch with the three of us, and some acting tips from Scorsese himself. 100% of all money raised helps support America’s Food Fund, @NoKidHungry and @mealsonwheelsamerica. These organizations are on the front lines helping those most impacted by this crisis. To enter, go to allinchallenge.com or click the link in my bio.