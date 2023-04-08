لأول مرة.. إفطار رمضاني بمكتبة غيلدهول التاريخية بلندن وصلاة الجمعة بمتحف فيكتوريا ألبرت

في مشهد غير معتاد، أقيمت لأول مرة صلاة الجمعة في متحف فيكتوريا ألبرت الشهير بالعاصمة البريطانية، وقد رفع أذان المغرب في مكتبة غيلدهول العريقة المختصة بالتاريخ في لندن، في سابقة منذ تأسيسها قبل أكثر من 600 عام.

وأظهرت مقاطع -وثقها المسلمون الحاضرون- إقامة الصلاة لأول مرة في متحف فيكتوريا ألبرت، وذلك ضمن الجناح الرمضاني الذي أقيم بالتعاون مع مشروع الخيمة الرمضانية في محيط المتحف قبل أيام للتعريف بالمسلمين وتمثيل تاريخهم.

Ramadan Pavilion 2023 🕌 A showpiece of creative design to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with @RamadanTent Designed by architect @shahedsaleem_ – the pavilion will host a series of public events and Open Iftars – find out more here: https://t.co/8sD1yXeA0f pic.twitter.com/MMua9ooiFh — V&A (@V_and_A) March 6, 2023

وكان المتحف قد استضاف إفطارا جماعيا ثاني أيام الشهر الفضيل -الذي وافق يوم الجمعة 24 مارس/آذار الماضي- في سابقة هي الأولى، وأظهرت المشاهد المصورة توافد مئات المسلمين على قاعات المتحف التي توسطتها موائد الإفطار، بينما كانت اللوحات المميزة والعمارة الفريدة للمتحف تحيط بهم.

History was made tonight! The highest altitude @OpenIftar in the UK took place at @22Bishopsgate. Stunning 360 panoramic views of #London, turning strangers into friends & celebrating 10 years of @RamadanTent reaching new heights! 🌌 pic.twitter.com/G2tsUVGDNj — Omar Salha (@o_salha) March 25, 2023

وفي مكتبة غيلدهول العريقة المختصة بالتاريخ في العاصمة البريطانية، رفع أذان المغرب للمرة الأولى على الإطلاق منذ تأسيس المكتبة قبل 600 عام.

Historic moment as the call to prayer echoes around #GuildhallLibrary @visitthecity @cityoflondon for the first time ever – signalling to tonight’s #openiftar guests it’s time to break our fast and share a delicious meal with one another 💛#community #ramadan2023 #makinghistory pic.twitter.com/6XFunhSrP8 — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 6, 2023

وجاء ذلك خلال مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح الذي نظمت أول أمس كجزء من مبادرة إفطار جماعي في شهر رمضان الكريم.

Muslims pray 5 times a day, it helps connect us to the Almighty and provides inner peace, strength, and guidance in the face of life's challenges. Today’s maghrib prayer at #GuildhallLibrary @visitthecity @cityoflondon #openiftar was led beautifully by Imam Yahya Ali 💛#ramadan pic.twitter.com/dnWUy7FQZT — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 6, 2023

وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة -التي نشرتها المبادرة عبر تويتر- حضور المئات للإفطار، في جو سادته أجواء مميزة بين الجالية المسلمة وغيرهم من الحاضرين.

We had the pleasure of having Alastair King DL, Alderman and Sheriff for the @cityoflondon welcome us today at #GuildhallLibrary @visitthecity for the first ever #openiftar event at this astonishing building’s 1000 year history of local government! #buildingbridges #Ramadan2023 pic.twitter.com/fCMqWgArOQ — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 6, 2023

وأظهرت لقطات اصطفاف الحضور في مجموعات وأمامهم وجبات الإفطار، في الوقت الذي يرتفع فيه الأذان بالمكتبة التاريخية، في مشهد حرص الكثيرون على توثيقه.

وحظي الإفطار في المكتبة التاريخية بإعجاب واسع عبر المنصات، حيث وصفت هذه اللحظات بالأيقونية كونها لم تحدث في تاريخ مكتبة غيلدهول منذ أن تأسست عام 1420.

A fabulous #OpenIftar at the Guildhall Library this evening 👏 Speakers included Commander Khan and Alastair King, Sheriff for the City of London. While the call to prayer was announced by an A’level student, Yahya Ali. My favourite photo from the evening? The ajwa date 😊 pic.twitter.com/yRtg6YPfmE — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 6, 2023

وفي السياق ذاته، شهدت قاعة ألبرت الملكية، أمس، إقامة إفطار جماعي حضره عدد كبير من المسلمين وغيرهم، ضمن مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح.

For Ramadan #16, we had an #openiftar fit for royalty. Strangers from in and outside of London gathered at the @RoyalAlbertHall to converse with one another, while sharing a delicious meal to break their fast. Check today’s highlight out below 👇 #ramadan2023 #makinghistory pic.twitter.com/CFJloRFODQ — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 7, 2023

وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة إقامة مائدة الإفطار أمام المباني التاريخية، حيث تجمع المئات لسماع الأذان والصلاة، ثم تناولوا الإفطار في مشاهد مميزة.

Witnessing the Adhan being called at the @RoyalAlbertHall was an awe-inspiring moment! It symbolizes the unity and diversity of our nation, and the recognition of Islam as an integral part of the UK's cultural and historical heritage. A truly historic moment to be cherished! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sFLHLKnOWd — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 7, 2023

As the sun sets at the iconic @RoyalAlbertHall, we all raise a light to show our thanks to our amazing sponsors who make all this possible. Thank you @myalgbra @IslamicReliefUK @yurtdisiturkler @LidlGB @Givematch_ And a special thank you to @spice_village for the amazing food! pic.twitter.com/2YmDiwIBBC — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 7, 2023

An unforgettable experience praying at the iconic @RoyalAlbertHall at todays #openiftar. The beautiful surroundings, the unity of the ummah and our neighbours, and the blessings of Ramadan made it an incredible moment 🕌☪️#RamadanFestival #ramadan2023 #MakingMemories pic.twitter.com/EGQQHTN4IF — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 7, 2023

وشهد الإفطار مشاركة السفارة التركية، والعديد من الجهات الخيرية والمنظمات الإسلامية، وبحضور عدد كبير من النشطاء حيث انطلقت دعوة لجمع التبرعات لحساب المتضررين من الزلزال الذي ضرب تركيا وسوريا قبل شهرين، تحت إشراف المنظمات الخيرية المختصة بالأمر.

وتعد "ألبرت الملكية" واحدة من أشهر القاعات في بريطانيا والعالم، وبنيت قبل أكثر من 150 عاما، وشهدت الكثير من الفعاليات الهامة والبارزة طوال تاريخها.

Guess where we are at today for #openiftar? We’re at the iconic @royalalberthall which was built by Queen Victoria in 1871! Come join us for an Iftar fit for a royal night to remember 🌹👸 #RamadanFestival #ramadan2023 #MakingMemories pic.twitter.com/CeCr4Vx77x — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 7, 2023

ومنذ بداية الشهر الفضيل، أطلق مسلمون في بريطانيا مبادرة "الإفطار المفتوح" بهدف إقامة الإفطار في عدد من المعالم المميزة في البلاد، مثل المتاحف وناطحات السحاب وملاعب كرة القدم وغيرها.

وحسب مكتب الإحصاء البريطاني "أو إن إس" (ONS) فإن نسبة المسلمين في إنجلترا وويلز ارتفعت بمقدار 1.2 مليون خلال السنوات العشر الأخيرة، ليصل عدد السكان المسلمين إلى 3.9 ملايين عام 2021.

ويتركز وجود المسلمين في بريطانيا في 5 مدن، بينها برمنغهام وبرادفورد ومانشستر، ويوجد أكثر من 250 مسجدا في المملكة المتحدة.