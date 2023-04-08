أخبار|المملكة المتحدة

لأول مرة.. إفطار رمضاني بمكتبة غيلدهول التاريخية بلندن وصلاة الجمعة بمتحف فيكتوريا ألبرت

إفطار رمضاني بمكتبة غيلدهول وصلاة الجمعة بمتحف فيكتوريا ألبرت (مواقع التواصل)
8/4/2023

في مشهد غير معتاد، أقيمت لأول مرة صلاة الجمعة في متحف فيكتوريا ألبرت الشهير بالعاصمة البريطانية، وقد رفع أذان المغرب في مكتبة غيلدهول العريقة المختصة بالتاريخ في لندن، في سابقة منذ تأسيسها قبل أكثر من 600 عام.

وأظهرت مقاطع -وثقها المسلمون الحاضرون- إقامة الصلاة لأول مرة في متحف فيكتوريا ألبرت، وذلك ضمن الجناح الرمضاني الذي أقيم بالتعاون مع مشروع الخيمة الرمضانية في محيط المتحف قبل أيام للتعريف بالمسلمين وتمثيل تاريخهم.

وكان المتحف قد استضاف إفطارا جماعيا ثاني أيام الشهر الفضيل -الذي وافق يوم الجمعة 24 مارس/آذار الماضي- في سابقة هي الأولى، وأظهرت المشاهد المصورة توافد مئات المسلمين على قاعات المتحف التي توسطتها موائد الإفطار، بينما كانت اللوحات المميزة والعمارة الفريدة للمتحف تحيط بهم.

وفي مكتبة غيلدهول العريقة المختصة بالتاريخ في العاصمة البريطانية، رفع أذان المغرب للمرة الأولى على الإطلاق منذ تأسيس المكتبة قبل 600 عام.

وجاء ذلك خلال مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح الذي نظمت أول أمس كجزء من مبادرة إفطار جماعي في شهر رمضان الكريم.

وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة -التي نشرتها المبادرة عبر تويتر- حضور المئات للإفطار، في جو سادته أجواء مميزة بين الجالية المسلمة وغيرهم من الحاضرين.

وأظهرت لقطات اصطفاف الحضور في مجموعات وأمامهم وجبات الإفطار، في الوقت الذي يرتفع فيه الأذان بالمكتبة التاريخية، في مشهد حرص الكثيرون على توثيقه.

وحظي الإفطار في المكتبة التاريخية بإعجاب واسع عبر المنصات، حيث وصفت هذه اللحظات بالأيقونية كونها لم تحدث في تاريخ مكتبة غيلدهول منذ أن تأسست عام 1420.

وفي السياق ذاته، شهدت قاعة ألبرت الملكية، أمس، إقامة إفطار جماعي حضره عدد كبير من المسلمين وغيرهم، ضمن مبادرة الإفطار المفتوح.

وأظهرت المقاطع المصورة إقامة مائدة الإفطار أمام المباني التاريخية، حيث تجمع المئات لسماع الأذان والصلاة، ثم تناولوا الإفطار في مشاهد مميزة.

وشهد الإفطار مشاركة السفارة التركية، والعديد من الجهات الخيرية والمنظمات الإسلامية، وبحضور عدد كبير من النشطاء حيث انطلقت دعوة لجمع التبرعات لحساب المتضررين من الزلزال الذي ضرب تركيا وسوريا قبل شهرين، تحت إشراف المنظمات الخيرية المختصة بالأمر.

وتعد "ألبرت الملكية" واحدة من أشهر القاعات في بريطانيا والعالم، وبنيت قبل أكثر من 150 عاما، وشهدت الكثير من الفعاليات الهامة والبارزة طوال تاريخها.

ومنذ بداية الشهر الفضيل، أطلق مسلمون في بريطانيا مبادرة "الإفطار المفتوح" بهدف إقامة الإفطار في عدد من المعالم المميزة في البلاد، مثل المتاحف وناطحات السحاب وملاعب كرة القدم وغيرها.

وحسب مكتب الإحصاء البريطاني "أو إن إس" (ONS) فإن نسبة المسلمين في إنجلترا وويلز ارتفعت بمقدار 1.2 مليون خلال السنوات العشر الأخيرة، ليصل عدد السكان المسلمين إلى 3.9 ملايين عام 2021.

ويتركز وجود المسلمين في بريطانيا في 5 مدن، بينها برمنغهام وبرادفورد ومانشستر، ويوجد أكثر من 250 مسجدا في المملكة المتحدة.

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي