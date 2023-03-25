أخبار|المملكة المتحدة

وضعت اتجاهات القبلة في أماكن التنزه.. رفض واسع للعنصرية بحق "مسلم هايكرز" البريطانية

This is what happens when @adidas & @wiggle_sport show faith in our community المصدر: Muslim Hikers
منظمة "مسلم هايكرز" البريطانية وضعت اتجاهات القبلة في أماكن التنزه لمساعدة المسلمين على الصلاة (مواقع التواصل)
25/3/2023

أطلق ناشطون ومؤسسات حقوقية حملة عبر المنصات لدعم منظمة "مسلم هايكرز" البريطانية بعد تعرضها للعنصرية نتيجة وضع اتجاهات القبلة في أماكن التنزه لمساعدة المسلمين على الصلاة.

وأطلقت المنظمة أخيرا حملة مع شركتي "أديداس" و"ويغل سبورت"، تهدف إلى تسهيل الصلاة في أماكن التنزه والمشي، حيث لا تتوفر أي مساجد أو أماكن مخصصة للصلاة.

وتوفر الحملة علامات بطول الطريق تشير إلى القبلة، مع وضع سجادة للصلاة مناسبة لتلك الأجواء، وقد حظي ذلك بانتشار واسع عبر المنصات.

وواجهت الحملة كثيرا من التعليقات العنصرية التي انتقدت المنظمة والشركات الداعمة لها، وامتدت تلك التعليقات إلى العديد من القائمين عليها.

وفي مقطع مصور نشره عبر تويتر، استعرض مؤسس المنظمة هارون موتا بعض التعليقات التي تعرضوا لها بعد إعلان الحملة، واصفًا الأمر "بالمثير للاشمئزاز".

وعلق هارون "هذا فقط بعض ما تلقيناه، وليست المرة الأولى التي نتعرض لهذا، وهو أمر غير مقبول، وسنقف معا لنشر التسامح والقضاء على هذا السرطان"، كما وجّه الشكر للتعليقات والحملات الداعمة التي خرجت ردا على العنصرية.

وكانت العديد من المؤسسات قد أعربت عن دعمها لمنظمة "مسلم هايكرز"، ورفضها لتلك التعليقات التي تعبر عن الكراهية.

وعبرت مؤسسة "ناشيونال ترست" الخيرية عن دعمها في تغريدة، قائلة "لا مكان للعنصرية وكراهية الإسلام في مجتمعنا، والهواء الطلق للجميع".

وعلق الناشط جيمس بولتر في تغريدة "متضامن مع مسلم هايكرز، من المحزن أننا في عام 2023 وما زال هذا النوع من الاعتداء العنصري مستمرا".

واستنكر الكاتب بول بيزلي تلك التعليقات مغردا "لا أستطيع أن أفهم هذا النوع من الكراهية، إنهم يريدون فقط الاستمتاع بالمشي في الهواء الطلق، وقد قاموا بعمل رائع في جعل التنزه متاحا للجميع".

كذلك علق الناشط المسلم أمير مالك بأن من المحزن أن ما حدث لم يكن مفاجئا، ولكنه امتداد لكثير من الإساءات التي يتعرض لها المسلمون حين يكونون تحت دائرة الضوء.

وأُنشئت منظمة "مسلم هايكرز" في عام 2020 لتشجيع المسلمين على الخروج وممارسة رياضة المشي، ويشارك معها عدد كبير من المسلمين بنشاطاتها المختلفة. كما تشارك المنظمة في العديد من الفعاليات الخيرية في بريطانيا، ومن ضمنها ماراثون في 17 أبريل/نيسان القادم بهدف جمع التبرعات للوجبات المدرسية.

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند + مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي