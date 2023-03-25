وضعت اتجاهات القبلة في أماكن التنزه.. رفض واسع للعنصرية بحق "مسلم هايكرز" البريطانية

أطلق ناشطون ومؤسسات حقوقية حملة عبر المنصات لدعم منظمة "مسلم هايكرز" البريطانية بعد تعرضها للعنصرية نتيجة وضع اتجاهات القبلة في أماكن التنزه لمساعدة المسلمين على الصلاة.

وأطلقت المنظمة أخيرا حملة مع شركتي "أديداس" و"ويغل سبورت"، تهدف إلى تسهيل الصلاة في أماكن التنزه والمشي، حيث لا تتوفر أي مساجد أو أماكن مخصصة للصلاة.

This is what happens when @adidas & @wiggle_sport show faith in our community 💚🙏🏻🤲 Read full story here: https://t.co/QA7SS0CN0f ✨️ Wishing you all a blessed Ramadan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/X7dtzMXm6T — Muslim Hikers (@Muslim_Hikers) March 20, 2023

وتوفر الحملة علامات بطول الطريق تشير إلى القبلة، مع وضع سجادة للصلاة مناسبة لتلك الأجواء، وقد حظي ذلك بانتشار واسع عبر المنصات.

Wishing you all a very blessed #Ramadan 🙌 #RamadanMubarak! 💚 We've teamed up with @CharityRightUK to help bring nutritious school meals to impoverished children around the world. Join our Ramadan Challenge & get involved in supporting our amazing cause: https://t.co/R36cSJqrPZ pic.twitter.com/SgK3iOWZmL — Muslim Hikers (@Muslim_Hikers) March 22, 2023

وواجهت الحملة كثيرا من التعليقات العنصرية التي انتقدت المنظمة والشركات الداعمة لها، وامتدت تلك التعليقات إلى العديد من القائمين عليها.

وفي مقطع مصور نشره عبر تويتر، استعرض مؤسس المنظمة هارون موتا بعض التعليقات التي تعرضوا لها بعد إعلان الحملة، واصفًا الأمر "بالمثير للاشمئزاز".

Highlighting another episode of disgusting racist abuse we've received since @Muslim_Hikers announced it's latest campaign with @adidas & @Wiggle_Sport. Together we will continue to stamp out this cancer 🙌💚 #OutdoorsForAll https://t.co/rWFugkY3uM pic.twitter.com/fQPGxFSucS — Haroon Mota (@Haroon_Mota) March 21, 2023

وعلق هارون "هذا فقط بعض ما تلقيناه، وليست المرة الأولى التي نتعرض لهذا، وهو أمر غير مقبول، وسنقف معا لنشر التسامح والقضاء على هذا السرطان"، كما وجّه الشكر للتعليقات والحملات الداعمة التي خرجت ردا على العنصرية.

وكانت العديد من المؤسسات قد أعربت عن دعمها لمنظمة "مسلم هايكرز"، ورفضها لتلك التعليقات التي تعبر عن الكراهية.

Nation Trails stands with @Muslim_Hikers and join with others condemning the racism and Islamophobia they continue to endure. It is unacceptable in any context. The outdoors are for everyone, everyday. 💚 https://t.co/UNj2Yp3RZX — NationalTrails.UK (@NatTrailsUK) March 24, 2023

YHA stands with @Muslim_Hikers and condemns the racism directed at them. Inclusion isn’t enough. We need to challenge hate. YHA is open for all.💚 https://t.co/Ab0NVHMBzJ — YHA England & Wales (@YHAOfficial) March 23, 2023

وعبرت مؤسسة "ناشيونال ترست" الخيرية عن دعمها في تغريدة، قائلة "لا مكان للعنصرية وكراهية الإسلام في مجتمعنا، والهواء الطلق للجميع".

Racism and islamophobia have no place in our society. The outdoors is for everyone. We are proud to support the @Muslim_Hikers as they work to break down the barriers people can face when accessing the outdoors. #OutdoorsForAll (1/2) Photo: Paul Harris pic.twitter.com/QmtzG8wYUH — National Trust (@nationaltrust) March 24, 2023

وعلق الناشط جيمس بولتر في تغريدة "متضامن مع مسلم هايكرز، من المحزن أننا في عام 2023 وما زال هذا النوع من الاعتداء العنصري مستمرا".

Solidarity with Haroon and the Muslim hikers. Sad that in 2023 this sort of racist abuse still continues. https://t.co/GJwoFLf5RT — James Boulter Ⓥ (@bpackingbongos) March 22, 2023

واستنكر الكاتب بول بيزلي تلك التعليقات مغردا "لا أستطيع أن أفهم هذا النوع من الكراهية، إنهم يريدون فقط الاستمتاع بالمشي في الهواء الطلق، وقد قاموا بعمل رائع في جعل التنزه متاحا للجميع".

I cannot understand this kind of hate towards people. They're just wanting to enjoy walking and the outdoors, and have done a great job of inclusively widening the outdoor community. All for the better and the good. The country needs to educate where this racist abuse comes from. https://t.co/M0RqFLOlXX — Paul Besley (@paulbesleywrite) March 21, 2023

كذلك علق الناشط المسلم أمير مالك بأن من المحزن أن ما حدث لم يكن مفاجئا، ولكنه امتداد لكثير من الإساءات التي يتعرض لها المسلمون حين يكونون تحت دائرة الضوء.

So sad to see yet it doesn’t surprise me… it’s been happening for a long time and this is just a snippet of abuse any Muslim in the spotlight has to deal with. Keep doing your great work @Haroon_Mota and the @Muslim_Hikers we will support you all the way. https://t.co/qlnOGh6EuB — Amir Malik (@AmirWMalik) March 21, 2023

وأُنشئت منظمة "مسلم هايكرز" في عام 2020 لتشجيع المسلمين على الخروج وممارسة رياضة المشي، ويشارك معها عدد كبير من المسلمين بنشاطاتها المختلفة. كما تشارك المنظمة في العديد من الفعاليات الخيرية في بريطانيا، ومن ضمنها ماراثون في 17 أبريل/نيسان القادم بهدف جمع التبرعات للوجبات المدرسية.