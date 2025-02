مودي يشارك في مهرجان "كومبه ميلا" الهندوسي بعد أيام من كارثة التدافع

Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion.

May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony. pic.twitter.com/ImeWXGsmQ3

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2025