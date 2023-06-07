منوعات|الهند

"ليسوا عبيدا".. غضب لحجز موظفي شركة تكنولوجيا بالهند أثناء الدوام وغلق الأبواب بالسلاسل

صورة من مقطع فيديو يظهر إغلاق باب الشركة بالسلاسل (من حساب ravihanda على تويتر)
7/6/2023

أثار مقطع مصور لإحدى شركات تكنولوجيا المعلومات بالهند غضبا واسعا بين المدونين، إذ أظهر أحد موظفي الأمن وهو يغلق الباب الرئيسي للشركة بالأقفال والسلاسل لمنع خروج الموظفين أثناء وقت العمل، بناء على تعليمات من إدارة الشركة.

ووقعت الحادثة في شركة "كودينغ نينجاس" (Coding Ninjas) لتكنولوجيا المعلومات، وذلك خلال الأسبوع الماضي، في مكتب المبيعات التابع لها.

واعتذر الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة أنكوش سنيجلا في وقت لاحق عن هذا الأمر، وعلق قائلا: "وقعت هذه الحادثة في أحد أيام الأسبوع الماضي. أغلقت الأبواب لمدة 10-15 دقيقة بسبب تصرف خاطئ من مدير المبيعات. ومع ذلك، فهو خطأ، نتأسف عليه بشدة، كان يجب ألا يحدث هذا أبدًا، وصُحح على الفور".

وأثار حجز الموظفين حفيظة المدونين، حيث اعتبروه سوء معاملة وإهانة لهم من قبل الإدارة، كما انتقد كثيرون ظروف العمل في الشركات التكنولوجية الهندية التي تتكرر فيها هذه الأمور، وعلق المدونون بأن الموظفين ليسوا عبيدًا، على حد تعبيرهم.

وعلق المدون رافي هاندا: "الآن، يحجز مؤسسو شركة تكنولوجيا موظفيهم حرفيا"، وخاطب الموظفين قائلا: "اخرجوا من هذا البلد، لن يجرؤ أي شخص على القيام بهذا في مكان آخر".

وكتب رافي كيشا: "من السهل جدا الإفلات من الجرائم الجنائية في الهند، وفي هذه الشركة يوضع الموظفون رهائن في مكاتبهم، ويتفاخر الرئيس التنفيذي بأن ذلك حدث لمدة 10 دقائق فقط، ويكتفي بقول آسف".

يأتي ذلك بينما خشي مدونون أن يفقد موظف الأمن وظيفته في سبيل التضحية لتحسين صورة المؤسسة أمام الرأي العام.

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند