"ليسوا عبيدا".. غضب لحجز موظفي شركة تكنولوجيا بالهند أثناء الدوام وغلق الأبواب بالسلاسل

أثار مقطع مصور لإحدى شركات تكنولوجيا المعلومات بالهند غضبا واسعا بين المدونين، إذ أظهر أحد موظفي الأمن وهو يغلق الباب الرئيسي للشركة بالأقفال والسلاسل لمنع خروج الموظفين أثناء وقت العمل، بناء على تعليمات من إدارة الشركة.

ووقعت الحادثة في شركة "كودينغ نينجاس" (Coding Ninjas) لتكنولوجيا المعلومات، وذلك خلال الأسبوع الماضي، في مكتب المبيعات التابع لها.

Indian edtech founders are now literally locking in their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this. pic.twitter.com/zTFuN6vDCm — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) June 3, 2023

واعتذر الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة أنكوش سنيجلا في وقت لاحق عن هذا الأمر، وعلق قائلا: "وقعت هذه الحادثة في أحد أيام الأسبوع الماضي. أغلقت الأبواب لمدة 10-15 دقيقة بسبب تصرف خاطئ من مدير المبيعات. ومع ذلك، فهو خطأ، نتأسف عليه بشدة، كان يجب ألا يحدث هذا أبدًا، وصُحح على الفور".

This was an incident which happened one day last week in our sales office. The doors got locked for 10-15 min because of a misguided action by a sales leader. Nonetheless, a mistake which we profoundly regret. This should have never happened. It was immediately rectified — ANKUSH SINGLA (@ankush__singla) June 2, 2023

وأثار حجز الموظفين حفيظة المدونين، حيث اعتبروه سوء معاملة وإهانة لهم من قبل الإدارة، كما انتقد كثيرون ظروف العمل في الشركات التكنولوجية الهندية التي تتكرر فيها هذه الأمور، وعلق المدونون بأن الموظفين ليسوا عبيدًا، على حد تعبيرهم.

Too vague of a statement – don’t believe him! If released by the PR team, baddd job done Please confirm the security guard didn’t loose his job @ankush_singla #codeninjas https://t.co/1UxySLIJLR — Anand (@AnandK2075) June 4, 2023

وعلق المدون رافي هاندا: "الآن، يحجز مؤسسو شركة تكنولوجيا موظفيهم حرفيا"، وخاطب الموظفين قائلا: "اخرجوا من هذا البلد، لن يجرؤ أي شخص على القيام بهذا في مكان آخر".

Man, it’s so easy to get away with criminal offences in India. Putting employees as a hostage in their office spaces and CEO is boasting that it only happened for 10 mins and that’s okay because we said sorry. https://t.co/7UubXIklcG — Ravi Kishan Johari (@rj9875) June 3, 2023

وكتب رافي كيشا: "من السهل جدا الإفلات من الجرائم الجنائية في الهند، وفي هذه الشركة يوضع الموظفون رهائن في مكاتبهم، ويتفاخر الرئيس التنفيذي بأن ذلك حدث لمدة 10 دقائق فقط، ويكتفي بقول آسف".

Employee’s not your slave, if you think if you will do such kind of work and after that employee will forgive you! , sorry no one forgive you, I request to all employee resign from this such kind company. I request to India goverment. Kindly make labour association. https://t.co/piBDgsJaLb — Jitender Singh (@Jitende11656843) June 4, 2023

يأتي ذلك بينما خشي مدونون أن يفقد موظف الأمن وظيفته في سبيل التضحية لتحسين صورة المؤسسة أمام الرأي العام.