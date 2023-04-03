للتوعية بمعاناة المهاجرين.. الدمية "أمل" تشارك بفعالية إفطار جماعي في لندن

حضرت الدمية الخشبية "أمل الصغيرة"، التي تمثل طفلة سورية لاجئة، للتوعية بمعاناة المهاجرين، وذلك قبل لحظات من افتتاح إفطار جماعي للمسلمين في بلدة كامدن الواقعة قرب العاصمة البريطانية لندن.

وتداول متفاعلون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي صورا ومقاطع فيديو توثق تجوّل الدمية "أمل الصغيرة" بين صفوف الصائمين والمتطوعين من فريق منظمة "الإفطار المفتوح" (Open Iftar) القائمة على فعالية الإفطار الجماعي أمس الأحد.

#LittleAmal carries a message of hope for displaced people everywhere, especially children who have been separated from their families. We’re proud to be welcoming Little Amal to Camden as we become a ‘Borough of Sanctuary’. Come and take part. https://t.co/qxbISaA3yE pic.twitter.com/jYk9CFxIIR — Camden Council (@CamdenCouncil) April 1, 2023

وأفاد مجلس بلدية كامدن أمس الأحد بأن "أمل الصغيرة" تجولت في عدة أحياء بالبلدة وستشارك بفعاليات تحييها الجاليات اليهودية والمسيحية، وأنهت جولتها في ميدان غراناري، حيث أقام المسلمون إفطارهم الجماعي.

The most beautiful & moving morning in Camden as our community celebrated Passover & Easter with #LittleAmal We came together to send a strong message that Camden is a Borough of Sanctuary where refugees will always be welcome. Join us later for Ramadan https://t.co/gZ1vmzVidP pic.twitter.com/fIcYKzNoDv — Georgia Gould (@Georgia_Gould) April 2, 2023

وكتب المجلس -على حسابه في تويتر- "أمل الصغيرة تحمل رسالة أمل للنازحين في كل مكان، خاصة الأطفال الذين انفصلوا عن عائلاتهم. فخورون بالترحيب بأمل الصغيرة في كامدن، إذ أصبحنا منطقة ملاذ آمن".

من جانبها، قالت رئيسة مجلس كامدن، جورجيا غاولد إن "هذا أجمل صباح وهو الأكثر تأثيرًا في كامدن، حيث احتفلت مجتمعاتنا بعيد الفصح المسيحي واليهودي مع أمل الصغيرة. لقد اجتمعنا معًا لإرسال رسالة قوية مفادها أن كامدن ملاذ آمن، حيث سيتم الترحيب باللاجئين دائمًا".

Today Camden’s diverse communities came together to show our love, our unity and to stand with refugees as we welcomed @walkwithamal. Beautiful end to a powerful day as 1000s of residents gathered in Somers Town & Kings Cross to celebrate Ramadan with @OpenIftar. pic.twitter.com/ZXsaSlBEnc — Georgia Gould (@Georgia_Gould) April 2, 2023

وأضافت أن "مجتمعات كامدن المتنوعة اجتمعت اليوم معا لإظهار حبنا ووحدتنا ووقوفنا مع اللاجئين. نهاية جميلة ليوم مؤثر حيث تجمع آلاف السكان في سومرز تاون وكينغز كروس للاحتفال برمضان".

A moving moment as Women’s Interfaith Network @Win_Interfaith provided Little Amal with her very own lantern @walkwithamal as she continues her journey encouraging advocacy and awareness, empathy and conversation around the global refugee crisis #OpenIftar #Ramadan2023 pic.twitter.com/grFf6WkdAP — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 2, 2023

وأُعطيت الدمية أمل الصغيرة حال وصولها ميدان غراناري فانوسًا رمضانيًا لمشاركة المسلمين في فعالياتهم في أثناء الإفطار، الذي شهد حضور الآلاف من المسلمين الصائمين وغيرهم من أتباع المعتقدات الأخرى، وقيل إنه أكبر إفطار جماعي من تنظيم فريق "الإفطار المفتوح" منذ بداية الشهر الكريم.

Thank you to Salah Aboulgasem from @islamicreliefuk for joining us today at #OpenIftar at Granary Square and giving a powerful speech to continue to help those affected by the shocking earthquakes which took place in Syria and Turkey earlier this year, in particular children. pic.twitter.com/PtLi2Lwy36 — Open Iftar (@OpenIftar) April 2, 2023

وألقت شخصيات عدة، ممثلة لمنظمات خيرية وللجاليات المسلمة والدينية ولمجلس البلدية، كلمات مقتضبة قبل الإفطار إلى جوار الدمية "أمل"، مؤكدين استحقاق اللاجئين المعاملة العادلة وحقوقهم وفرصهم في المجتمع البريطاني.