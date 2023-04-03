منوعات|المملكة المتحدة

للتوعية بمعاناة المهاجرين.. الدمية "أمل" تشارك بفعالية إفطار جماعي في لندن

الدمية الخشبية "أمل الصغيرة" (رويترز- أرشيف)
3/4/2023

حضرت الدمية الخشبية "أمل الصغيرة"، التي تمثل طفلة سورية لاجئة، للتوعية بمعاناة المهاجرين، وذلك قبل لحظات من افتتاح إفطار جماعي للمسلمين في بلدة كامدن الواقعة قرب العاصمة البريطانية لندن.

وتداول متفاعلون عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي صورا ومقاطع فيديو توثق تجوّل الدمية "أمل الصغيرة" بين صفوف الصائمين والمتطوعين من فريق منظمة "الإفطار المفتوح" (Open Iftar) القائمة على فعالية الإفطار الجماعي أمس الأحد.

وأفاد مجلس بلدية كامدن أمس الأحد بأن "أمل الصغيرة" تجولت في عدة أحياء بالبلدة وستشارك بفعاليات تحييها الجاليات اليهودية والمسيحية، وأنهت جولتها في ميدان غراناري، حيث أقام المسلمون إفطارهم الجماعي.

وكتب المجلس -على حسابه في تويتر- "أمل الصغيرة تحمل رسالة أمل للنازحين في كل مكان، خاصة الأطفال الذين انفصلوا عن عائلاتهم. فخورون بالترحيب بأمل الصغيرة في كامدن، إذ أصبحنا منطقة ملاذ آمن".

من جانبها، قالت رئيسة مجلس كامدن، جورجيا غاولد إن "هذا أجمل صباح وهو الأكثر تأثيرًا في كامدن، حيث احتفلت مجتمعاتنا بعيد الفصح المسيحي واليهودي مع أمل الصغيرة. لقد اجتمعنا معًا لإرسال رسالة قوية مفادها أن كامدن ملاذ آمن، حيث سيتم الترحيب باللاجئين دائمًا".

وأضافت أن "مجتمعات كامدن المتنوعة اجتمعت اليوم معا لإظهار حبنا ووحدتنا ووقوفنا مع اللاجئين. نهاية جميلة ليوم مؤثر حيث تجمع آلاف السكان في سومرز تاون وكينغز كروس للاحتفال برمضان".

وأُعطيت الدمية أمل الصغيرة حال وصولها ميدان غراناري فانوسًا رمضانيًا لمشاركة المسلمين في فعالياتهم في أثناء الإفطار، الذي شهد حضور الآلاف من المسلمين الصائمين وغيرهم من أتباع المعتقدات الأخرى، وقيل إنه أكبر إفطار جماعي من تنظيم فريق "الإفطار المفتوح" منذ بداية الشهر الكريم.

وألقت شخصيات عدة، ممثلة لمنظمات خيرية وللجاليات المسلمة والدينية ولمجلس البلدية، كلمات مقتضبة قبل الإفطار إلى جوار الدمية "أمل"، مؤكدين استحقاق اللاجئين المعاملة العادلة وحقوقهم وفرصهم في المجتمع البريطاني.

المصدر : الجزيرة + وكالة سند