على مدى 16 يوما.. ناشطة أميركية توثق أسماء أطفال غزة الشهداء عبر "تيك توك"

I have no caption for this. I will resume typing full names and ages when the list I read isn’t over 200. If you don’t understand or have it in your heart that every part of this is terror, absolutely horrific and that the men, women and children being lost to this needs to stop, globally, then this video isn’t for you. I beg of you to look past what the news is telling you and see for yourself but also look outside just your POV. Just because a group of people don’t use their freedom the way you do.. doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the freedom to make those choices. Never again meant for everyone. Yes, including the men, women and children in Israel for those of you who need me to say that to make my point valid. I condemn ALL terror. I want safety and freedom and peace for all children. Hate begets hate, violence causes more violence. An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Open your eyes. Lead with love. Just because a group of people doesn’t care about another.. doesn’t mean we can’t. I guess I did have a caption. Free P a l e s t i n e. #fyp #freepalestine #saytheirnames

