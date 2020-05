"خطة السلامة".. كيف نجحت كوريا الجنوبية في السيطرة على "كوفيد-19″؟

Smartphone contact tracing is really clever, promising, fulfilling a major unmet need. The @apple @google collaboration is terrific, but the idea came earlier from @MIT and Singapore; it would have been good to see that acknowledged https://t.co/NaqDlErrUShttps://t.co/ZyAzbxeIYX pic.twitter.com/TeBF84sniO

— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) April 12, 2020