سهم سبيس إكس يهوي 10% بعد صعود حاد بالجلسات الأولى

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SpaceX falls 10% after record IPO and huge gains in 1st sessions AFP Shares of SpaceX were down about 10 percent near midday Thursday, a sign Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX may be finally starting to come back down to earth. SpaceX, which is also being positioned as a big player in artificial intelligence, stood at $173.24, was down 9.7 percent after also falling on Wednesday. Shares had topped $225 on Tuesday when the company briefly overtook Microsoft to be the world's fourth most valuable company. jmb/bgs SpaceX Extends Two-Day Drop a Week After Largest-Ever IPO By Carmen Reinicke June 18, 2026 at 11:36 AM GMT+3 Updated on June 18, 2026 at 7:15 PM GMT+3 SpaceX is proving that even the largest-ever IPO is not immune to the type of share-price volatility that tends to rock big companies after they go public. Shares of Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company fell for a second straight day, dropping as much as 10% intraday on Thursday to extend Wednesday’s decline of nearly 5%. Still, SpaceX remains on track to end its first full week as a public company about 28% above the $135 price of its initial public offering. Volatility is likely to continue as investors weigh lofty expectations for future revenue growth without a clear path to achieving them, according to Michael Monaghan, partner and portfolio manager at Founder Funds in Dallas, which holds shares of SpaceX. “We got very comfortable owning this stock because we could see $200 billion of revenue in 2030,” he said, noting even higher estimates elsewhere. “But literally and figuratively you need a rocket to go get those revenues.” Retail investors, who had been net buyers of SpaceX in its first few days of trading, stepped back Wednesday, with net flows flat for most of the day and ending with a small $2.3 million net buy at market close, according to data from Vanda Research. That sentiment seemed to carry over to Thursday, when the cohort had net sales of $3.5 million in the first ten minutes of the trading session before flows stabilized and moved back into positive territory. Read More: Wall Street Sees SpaceX’s AI Revenue 100 Times Higher by 2030 Arete Research’s Andrew Beale initiated coverage on the stock Thursday with a buy rating and $401 price target, implying it will more than double from where it currently trades. “We think fundamentals and SpaceX’s long-term growth potential will drive investor interest,” Beale said. While he forecasts that the firm will top $200 billion in revenue by 2030, he cautioned that the path there won’t necessarily be entirely smooth sailing. “Space is hard and timelines can slip with launch anomalies, technical challenges, environmental concerns and any number of other factors, so all estimates should be treated with a wide degree of caution,” he added. Despite the rocky few sessions of trading, shares may be about to get some support from index inclusions in the weeks ahead. SpaceX will be eligible to be added to the Nasdaq 100 index after 15 days of trading thanks to Nasdaq Inc. changing its rules to allow faster entry to megacap IPOs. FTSE Russell and MSCI Inc. made similar changes to allow early addition into their gauges. — With assistance from Subrat Patnaik (updates)